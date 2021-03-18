VYPE San Antonio Softball Top 10 Rankings: Week of 03/15/2021

Two for the price of one! We have both Austin and San Antonio Softball rankings today. Here we have the San Antonio rankings, for the Austin Rankings head to our main page.

How do the rankings work? Each week VYPE's own Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell sit down and take a look at the teams from each area and rank them based on their super secret formula. Rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area are then broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better opinions/rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypesatx) and Instagram (@vypesatx)

Ad

See our rankings for this week below:

VYPE SAN ANTONIO 5A-6A TOP 10

Warren comes in at the number 1 spot this week with an impressive 12-0 record. Teams like Madison and Brandeis could see themselves moving up in the next few rankings depending on the outcomes of their games.

VYPE SAN ANTONIO 1A-4A TOP 10

Fredericksburg takes the top spot in the 1A-4A rankings this week, though games with Boerne on the schedule and Charlotte's hot streak could up end that. And while you have to travel a few extra miles to get there, keep on eye on Three Rivers as the season continues.

VYPE SAN ANTONIO PRIVATE SCHOOL TOP 5

​We have the feeling these rankings will be the one with the most shake up from week to week. Cornerstone Christian takes the top spot this week and comes in as the team with the most losses as a #1 ranked team. But we do not hold that against them since they are playing quite a few opponents across the public school realm.