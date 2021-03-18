VYPE Austin Softball Top 10 Rankings: Week of 03/15/2021 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Another day, another ranking! Tuesday we covered Austin's Baseball rankings. Today we stay in the State Capitol to go over the Softball Rankings!

Each week VYPE's own Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell will bring you their rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypeatx) and Instagram (@vype_atx)

Let's get to the rankings!

VYPE AUSTIN 5A-6A TOP 10

Leander comes in at our top spot in this weeks rankings and it's easy to see why. With a 20-0 record they have been arguably the best team in the state to start the season. Oh ya they are also ranked No. 2 in the country. Their next opponent though? Number 2 ranked East View. The outcome of that game could shake up the rankings.

Looking at the other teams, one team to keep on eye on this season is Buda Johnson. While ranking #6 is impressive, the fact that they are there in their first varsity season is just as impressive.

VYPE AUSTIN 1A-4A TOP 10

Sitting at the top of our 1A-4A rankings is undefeated Llano. Currently sitting at 17-0, we would not be surprised to see this spot locked in for the rest of the season for Llano.

After them though 2-4 is up for grabs. Smithville, Troy and Lake Belton have all had good starts to their season and we feel there may be some musical chairs happening with the 2-4 spot.

VYPE AUSTIN PRIVATE SCHOOL TOP 5

Brentwood Christian takes the top spot in our Austin Softball Private School Rankings and with good reason. Of the other 4 schools on the list Brentwood has beaten 3 of them so far. The lone exception? San Marcos Academy, who they will play next week.

