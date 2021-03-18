IN THE BIG DANCE: The Ladies Representing Texas this March

March Madness is upon us! As we all know there was no NCAA Basketball Tournament last season, but the athletes have persevered and are ready to take part in the Big Dance. The state of Texas may not be known for its Girl's Basketball, but VYPE wants to recognize these athletes for their accomplishments. Let the madness begin!

University of Texas



Shay Holle - Westlake

Joanne Allen-Taylor - Cy Falls

Kyra Lambert - Samuel Clemens

Elyssa Coleman - Atascocita

Deyona Gaston - Pearland

Audrey Warren - Fort Worth Boswell

Charli Collier - Barbers Hill

Precious Johnson - Baytown Sterling

Baylor

DiDi Richards - Cy Ranch

NaLyssa Smith - East Central

Trinity Oliver - Euless Trinity

Janden Owens - Plano West

Jordyn Oliver - Prosper

Hannah Gusters - Irving MacArthur

Sarah Andrews - Irving MacArthur

Queen Egbo - Fort Bend Travis

Texas A&M

Zaay Green - Duncanville

Kayla Wells - South Grand Prairie

McKinzie Green - Manvel

Sahara Jones - San Antonio Veteran's Memorial

Ciera Johnson - Duncanville

Alexis Morris - Legacy Christian

Stephen F. Austin

Alyssa Mayfield - John Tyler HS

Rebekah Crane - MP Chapel Hill

Tasharian Robinson - Clear Springs

Brianna Mitchell - Marshall Tatum HS

Avery Brittingham - Crowely

Marissa Banfield - Westbury Christian

Zya Nugent - Denison HS

Stanford

Kiana Williams - San Antonio Wagner

Utah Valley

Nehaa Sohail - El Paso Coronado

Arkansas

Amber Ramirez - San Antonio Wagner

Taylah Thomas - Mansfield Timberview

Northwestern

Jordan Hamilton - Frisco Liberty

Georgia

Gabby Connally - Brandeis

Gonzaga

Kayleigh Truong - Jersey Village

Kaylynne Truong - Jersey Village

Kentucky

Chasity Patterson - North Shore

Oregon

Sedona Prince - Liberty Hill

Wake Forest

Jewel Spear - The Colony

Oklahoma State

Natasha Mack - Lufkin

Oregon State

Taylor Jones - Dallas Christian

VCU

Madison Hattix-Covington - Ellison HS

Camila Contreras - San Elizario

UCLA

Kayla Owens - Langham Creek

Natalie Choi - Plano West

Camryn Brown - Prestonwood Christian Academy

Alabama

Myra Gordon - L.D. Bell



North Carolina

Deja Kelly - Duncanville