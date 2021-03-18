IN THE BIG DANCE: The Ladies Representing Texas this March

March Madness is upon us! As we all know there was no NCAA Basketball Tournament last season, but the athletes have persevered and are ready to take part in the Big Dance. The state of Texas may not be known for its Girl's Basketball, but VYPE wants to recognize these athletes for their accomplishments. Let the madness begin!
University of Texas
Shay Holle - Westlake
Joanne Allen-Taylor - Cy Falls
Kyra Lambert - Samuel Clemens
Elyssa Coleman - Atascocita
Deyona Gaston - Pearland
Audrey Warren - Fort Worth Boswell
Charli Collier - Barbers Hill
Precious Johnson - Baytown Sterling
--
Baylor
DiDi Richards - Cy Ranch
NaLyssa Smith - East Central
Trinity Oliver - Euless Trinity
Janden Owens - Plano West
Jordyn Oliver - Prosper
Hannah Gusters - Irving MacArthur
Sarah Andrews - Irving MacArthur
Queen Egbo - Fort Bend Travis
--
Texas A&M
Zaay Green - Duncanville
Kayla Wells - South Grand Prairie
McKinzie Green - Manvel
Sahara Jones - San Antonio Veteran's Memorial
Ciera Johnson - Duncanville
Alexis Morris - Legacy Christian
--
Stephen F. Austin
Alyssa Mayfield - John Tyler HS
Rebekah Crane - MP Chapel Hill
Tasharian Robinson - Clear Springs
Brianna Mitchell - Marshall Tatum HS
Avery Brittingham - Crowely
Marissa Banfield - Westbury Christian
Zya Nugent - Denison HS
--
Stanford
Kiana Williams - San Antonio Wagner
--
Utah Valley
Nehaa Sohail - El Paso Coronado
--
Arkansas
Amber Ramirez - San Antonio Wagner
Taylah Thomas - Mansfield Timberview
--
Northwestern
Jordan Hamilton - Frisco Liberty
--
Georgia
Gabby Connally - Brandeis
--
Gonzaga
Kayleigh Truong - Jersey Village
Kaylynne Truong - Jersey Village
--
Kentucky
Chasity Patterson - North Shore
--
Oregon
Sedona Prince - Liberty Hill
--
Wake Forest
Jewel Spear - The Colony
--
Oklahoma State
Natasha Mack - Lufkin
--
Oregon State
Taylor Jones - Dallas Christian
--
VCU
Madison Hattix-Covington - Ellison HS
Camila Contreras - San Elizario
--
UCLA
Kayla Owens - Langham Creek
Natalie Choi - Plano West
Camryn Brown - Prestonwood Christian Academy
--
Alabama
Myra Gordon - L.D. Bell
--
North Carolina
Deja Kelly - Duncanville