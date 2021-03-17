With Gambill Out, Who and What Is Next at Allen?

Yesterday's shocking news, broken by the Morning News' Greg Riddle, that Allen's head coach Terry Gambill announced his retirement will certainly reverberate throughout Texas high school football, if not on a national scale.

Allen football is one of the premier high school football coaching spots, and it's destined to be filled rather quickly.

As DCTF's Matt Stepp tweeted below, it seems Allen is ready to pounce - though immediately refuted by the Allen ISD's Twitter account.

Allen ISD knows who they want for this job...there's been rumblings for a while...they've got a very short list #txhsfb — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) March 16, 2021

When Allen's job opened five years ago, it was filled within two weeks by Gambill, who came from Waco Midway after a six-year stint. At Allen, Gambill amassed a 65-4 record and never lost more than one game in a season, taking home the 2017 state title with a 16-0 record led by future Heisman winner and 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray.

So let's theorize what will unfold with the Allen head coaching job.

Before we get into theories, let's talk a bit more about the Allen gig.

There's immense pressure at Allen. It's a one-school district that has the largest public student body in the state that strongly emphasizes its extracurricular activies.

From the multi-million dollar football-only stadium to the nearly thousand-member marching band, Allen expects participation and excellence.

To add to that, Allen football doesn't operate like any other public school in Texas. There's an abundance of background chatter from those more in the know with regards to Allen's tactics in getting top talent year-in and year-out.

Murray is one instance, another is General Booty moving from California before last year. Essentially, there is recruiting going on and it's basically an open secret at this point.

So the next coach at Allen has to have some chops to get that talent, cultivate that talent and win. Winning its obviously most important, and that will be priority No. 1 for the next coach.

After IMG Academy in Florida, Mater Dei in California and other independent private schools, Allen is right near the top of the best opportunities in the nation.



Hire From Within

Though Allen didn't do it last time, it's very possible could look from within. Right off the top, Allen has two very capable coordinators that have been with the program for a number of years. Derek Alford has been Gambill's offensive coordinator since their days at Midway. Alford's offenses have always been dynamic and finds a way to put players in a position to excel.

Cory Cain has been the team's defensive coordinator for a couple regimes at Allen now and could be an interesting promotion. The team's defense has been up and down through the years in comparison to the offense, but it has certainly held strong for the most part and won Allen some games.



Keep it in the Family

During Gambill's tenure, two of his sons played in the program. One of them, Cody Gambill, became the special teams coordinator and could possibly be the successor. Surely, the younger Gambill learned a thing or two from his father as well has some ideas of his own on how to run a program. The only hiccup here is being a bit unproven, and with this position, there might not be any leniency in allowing someone to learn on the job.

Shop Local

Without question there are a number of quality coaches and potential candidates right in Allen's own back yard. Even within its own district, there are a number of coaches that could step in and keep the train on the tracks. Right off the top, Marcus Shavers at McKinney, Rodney Webb at Denton Guyer or Cody Moore at Denton Braswell are some names that could be in the mix.

That's certainly not to say they will or have. We're just spit-balling here. Jesse Perales is another potential coach from Garland Naaman Forest after a great year last season and previous success at Del Valle. Jon Kitna by way of Burleson and Waxahachie? The possibilities from the area are endless.

Statewide, Nationwide

Texas football is just different. Within that spectrum, Allen sits near the top of one of the most desirable jobs. Like the DFW coaches are probably dusting off resumes, there has to be 10 times more Texas coaches and 100 times more national coaches showing interest. Would Todd Rodgers leave Argyle since Argyle is somewhat regarded as the 4A Allen? What about Scott Surrat at Carthage?

Essentially, Allen will have the pick of the litter. It went within the state last time out, and it could easily do it again.



Bigger than Big

The final idea is that Allen could go the Argyle Liberty Christian or Fort Worth Country Day route and hire someone with NFL or college experience. It would certainly continue that trend and definitely raise some eyebrows. The idea being that Allen would be a resume builder for something bigger and better down the road. That's the consensus with Jason Witten at Liberty Christian as he'll probably want to get to the college or professional coaching ranks.

Bringing a big name like that would also certainly help with attracting that blue chip talent into Allen. Allen is a factory of talent, whether internal through transfers. So if nothing materializes with current high school coaches, maybe there's a name out there that warrants making a "splash" hire.



Either way, Allen will continue to be Allen. It has established a precedent of winning, excellence and championship. Certainly the ISD knows how important the next hire will be to continue that tradition.