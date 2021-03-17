VYPE San Antonio Baseball Top 10 Rankings: Week of 03/15/2021 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Another day another ranking! Yesterday we covered Austin's Baseball rankings, so let's move to San Antonio's Baseball rankings today.

How do the rankings work? Each week VYPE's own Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell sit down and take a look at the teams from each area and rank them based on their super secret formula. Rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area are then broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better opinions/rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypesatx) and Instagram (@vypesatx)

Ad

Let's get to the rankings!

VYPE SAN ANTONIO 5A-6A TOP 10

Not only do the Reagan Rattlers hold the Number 1 spot on our rankings this week, but they are also in the Top 20 ranking nationally. Their only 2 losses this year? Lake Travis and Round Rock, our number 1 and 3 ranked teams in Austin. This is a squad to watch as the season goes on. One team we are keeping a close eye on? Smithson Valley.

VYPE SAN ANTONIO 5A-6A TOP 10

Coming in our top spot for the 1A-4A rankings are the Boerne Grey Hounds who sit at an impressive 13-2-1, their only 2 losses coming against Antonian, more on them below, and they just avenged those losses last night. Their schedule doesn't get any easier as district approaches with games against Canyon Lake and Wimberley. It was a toss up between #2 and #3 with Navarro and Pleasanton, but with a victory over Pleasanton earlier in the season we gave the nod to Pleasanton. They play again next week and that will be a game to watch to see if Pleasanton can avenge that loss.

Ad

VYPE SAN ANTONIO PRIVATE SCHOOL TOP 5

We told you earlier you'd be hearing about Antonian again, and here they are as our Number 1 Private School in this weeks rankings. Even with a recent skid of losses they barely beat out Central Catholic for the top spot. But they shouldn't feel to comfortable in that spot, The Buttons are on a 7 game winning streak as of this article. Don't be surprised if these 2 teams switch places next week.

For all the ways you love to play, Academy Sports and Outdoors makes easier than ever to gear up and have fun out there! Get free shipping on your favorite brands at academy.com or get free curbside or in-store pick-up at your Academy store. Gear up this Spring at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

