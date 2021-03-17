72ºF

VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: March 17, 2021

Stephen Peters

Vype

VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: March 17, 2021

Wow how time flies, right? A couple weeks ago, we broke ground on our VYPE DFW baseball preview and now we're already into district play across the DFW.

In that preview, we said we'd break out the Power Rankings as the dust settled from the beginning of the season and the best of the best began to show themselves.

We'll, we've reached that point. It's that time of the season where we put pen to paper as to who is the best in the area, right now.

Class 6A

RANKTEAMRECORD
1Rockwall-Heath15-3-1
2Keller14-3
3Hebron13-2-1
4Northwest Eaton16-3
5Coppell13-3
6South Grand Prairie13-3
7Dallas Jesuit15-4
8Prosper13-6
9Weatherford12-4-1
10Fort Worth Boswell12-4-3

Class 5A

RANK TEAM RECORD
1 Cleburne14-3
2 Frisco Heritage13-2
3 Granbury13-3
4 North Forney15-3-1
5 Lucas Lovejoy13-4
6 Dallas Kimball9-2
7 Carrollton Creekview10-4
8 Fort Worth Trimble Tech10-2-1
9 Justin Northwest11-6
10 Crowley10-4

Class 4A

RANK TEAM RECORD
1 Aubrey16-1
2 Godley12-3
3 Anna11-3
4 Springtown12-4
5 Fort Worth Benbrook9-4-1
6 Melissa9-4-1
7 Celina11-6
8 Farmersville9-5-1
9 Argyle9-5-2
10 Kaufman9-7

Private Schools

RANK TEAM RECORD
1 Plano John Paul II12-0
2 Grapevine Faith10-1
3 Bishop Dunne6-0
4 McKinney Christian9-2
5 Plano Prestonwood8-2
6 Willow Park TCA6-1
7 Arlington Grace Prep8-2
8 Fort Worth Nolan Catholic10-5
9 Flower Mound Coram Deo5-2
10 Colleyville Covenant9-4-3

