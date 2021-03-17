VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: March 17, 2021

Wow how time flies, right? A couple weeks ago, we broke ground on our VYPE DFW baseball preview and now we're already into district play across the DFW.
In that preview, we said we'd break out the Power Rankings as the dust settled from the beginning of the season and the best of the best began to show themselves.
We'll, we've reached that point. It's that time of the season where we put pen to paper as to who is the best in the area, right now.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|1
|Rockwall-Heath
|15-3-1
|2
|Keller
|14-3
|3
|Hebron
|13-2-1
|4
|Northwest Eaton
|16-3
|5
|Coppell
|13-3
|6
|South Grand Prairie
|13-3
|7
|Dallas Jesuit
|15-4
|8
|Prosper
|13-6
|9
|Weatherford
|12-4-1
|10
|Fort Worth Boswell
|12-4-3
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
1
|Cleburne
|14-3
|
2
|
Frisco Heritage
|13-2
|
3
|
Granbury
|13-3
|
4
|North Forney
|15-3-1
|
5
|
Lucas Lovejoy
|13-4
|
6
|Dallas Kimball
|9-2
|
7
|Carrollton Creekview
|10-4
|
8
|Fort Worth Trimble Tech
|10-2-1
|
9
|Justin Northwest
|11-6
|
10
|Crowley
|10-4
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
1
|Aubrey
|16-1
|
2
|Godley
|12-3
|
3
|Anna
|11-3
|
4
|Springtown
|12-4
|
5
|Fort Worth Benbrook
|9-4-1
|
6
|Melissa
|9-4-1
|
7
|Celina
|11-6
|
8
|Farmersville
|9-5-1
|
9
|Argyle
|9-5-2
|
10
|Kaufman
|9-7
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
1
|Plano John Paul II
|12-0
|
2
|Grapevine Faith
|10-1
|
3
|Bishop Dunne
|6-0
|
4
|McKinney Christian
|9-2
|
5
|Plano Prestonwood
|8-2
|
6
|Willow Park TCA
|6-1
|
7
|Arlington Grace Prep
|8-2
|
8
|Fort Worth Nolan Catholic
|10-5
|
9
|Flower Mound Coram Deo
|5-2
|
10
|Colleyville Covenant
|9-4-3