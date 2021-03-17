VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: March 17, 2021

Wow how time flies, right? A couple weeks ago, we broke ground on our VYPE DFW baseball preview and now we're already into district play across the DFW.

In that preview, we said we'd break out the Power Rankings as the dust settled from the beginning of the season and the best of the best began to show themselves.

We'll, we've reached that point. It's that time of the season where we put pen to paper as to who is the best in the area, right now.



Class 6A

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 Rockwall-Heath 15-3-1 2 Keller 14-3 3 Hebron 13-2-1 4 Northwest Eaton 16-3 5 Coppell 13-3 6 South Grand Prairie 13-3 7 Dallas Jesuit 15-4 8 Prosper 13-6 9 Weatherford 12-4-1 10 Fort Worth Boswell 12-4-3

Class 5A

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 Cleburne 14-3 2 Frisco Heritage 13-2 3 Granbury 13-3 4 North Forney 15-3-1 5 Lucas Lovejoy 13-4 6 Dallas Kimball 9-2 7 Carrollton Creekview 10-4 8 Fort Worth Trimble Tech 10-2-1 9 Justin Northwest 11-6 10 Crowley 10-4

Class 4A

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 Aubrey 16-1 2 Godley 12-3 3 Anna 11-3 4 Springtown 12-4 5 Fort Worth Benbrook 9-4-1 6 Melissa 9-4-1 7 Celina 11-6 8 Farmersville 9-5-1 9 Argyle 9-5-2 10 Kaufman 9-7

Private Schools