THE BIG DANCE: Texans playing in March Madness

March Madness is upon us! As we all know there was no NCAA Basketball Tournament last season, but the athletes have persevered and are ready to take part in the Big Dance. The state of Texas may be known for its football, but the basketball talent from the Lone Star State is second to none. Of the 68 teams competing in the tournament, there are 73 players who played high school ball and graduated in the state of Texas. VYPE wants to recognize these athletes for their accomplishments. Let the madness begin!

University of Houston



Quentin Grimes - College Park

Fabian White - Atascocita

Marcus Sasser - Red Oak

Jamal Shead - Manor High School

Tramon Mark - Dickinson

Ryan Elvin - Cedar Ridge High School

University of Texas

Andrew Jones - Irving MacArthur

Greg Brown - Vandegrift

Royce Hamm Jr. - Aldine Davis

Donovan Williams - Fort Bend Elkins

Jase Febres- Westfield

Brock Cunningham - Westlake

Blake Nevins - Cy Ranch

Andrew Deuster - Kinkaid

Baylor

LJ Cryer - Morton Ranch

Jackson Moffatt - Magnolia

Matthew Mayer - Westlake

Mark Patterson - TCA Addison

Texas Tech

Micah Peavy - Duncanville

Kyler Edwards - Arlington Bowie

Kevin McCullar - San Antonio Wagner

Texas Southern

Ja'Mare Redus - Aldine Eisenhower

Bryson Etienne - Fort Bend Bush

Jordan Karl Nicholas - Pearland Dawson

Ashton McClelland - Cy Ranch



John Walker III - Fort Bend Marshall

Andrew Malveaux III - Strake Jesuit

Quinton Brigham - Fort Worth Dunbar

North Texas

Jalen Jackson - San Antonio Wagner

JJ Murray - Rowlett

Rubin Jones - Yates

Larry Wise - Waxahachie

Zachary Simmons - Cedar Hill

Oklahoma State

Avery Anderson - Justin Northwest

Chris Harris Jr. - South Garland

Isaac Likekele - Mansfield Timberview

Carson Sager - Wichita Falls Rider

Dee Mitchell - Jefferson

Oklahoma

Umoja Gibson - Waco University

De'Vion Harmon - Denton Guyer

Keller Casey - Episcopal School of Dallas

West Virginia

Kedrian Johnson - South Oak Cliff

Taz Sherman - Fort Bend Marshall

Kansas

Marcus Garrett - Dallas Skyline

Jalen Wilson - Denton Guyer

Colorado

Eli Parquet Jr - Beaumont West Brook

Michigan State

Julius Marble II - Dallas Jesuit

BYU

Brandon Averette - Richardson

Abilene Christian University

Reggie Miller - Klein Forrest

Payton Brooks - Abilene Wylie

Kolton Kohl - San Angelo Central

Iona

Tahlik Chavez - Mansfield Lake Ridge

Drake

Bryceson Burns - Westfield

Wichita State

Morris Udeze - Fort Bend Travis

Gonzaga

Drew Timme - JJ Pierce

UC Santa Barbara

Ajare Sanni - Clear Lake

Ohio

Jalen White - Pasadena Sam Rayburn

Oral Roberts

Max Abmas - Dallas Jesuit

Justin Lovvorn - First Baptist Academy

Nate Clover III - PA Memorial

DJ Weaver - Cy Falls

Colgate

Jordan Burns - San Antonio Marshall

Arkansas

Emeka Obukwelu - Plano West

Bryson Morehead - Katy Tompkins

Utah State

Karson Stastny - Celina

Marco Anthony - San Antonio Holmes

Loyola Chicago

Baylor Hebb - Colleyville Heritage

Oregon state

Warith Alatishe - Westside

Liberty University

Micaiah Abii - Frisco Liberty

Chris Parke - Plano East

Rutgers

Jacob Young - Yates

Hartford

PJ Henry - Shadow Creek

Grand Canyon

Bryce Okpoh - The Colony