THE BIG DANCE: Texans playing in March Madness

March Madness is upon us! As we all know there was no NCAA Basketball Tournament last season, but the athletes have persevered and are ready to take part in the Big Dance. The state of Texas may be known for its football, but the basketball talent from the Lone Star State is second to none. Of the 68 teams competing in the tournament, there are 73 players who played high school ball and graduated in the state of Texas. VYPE wants to recognize these athletes for their accomplishments. Let the madness begin!
University of Houston
Quentin Grimes - College Park
Fabian White - Atascocita
Marcus Sasser - Red Oak
Jamal Shead - Manor High School
Tramon Mark - Dickinson
Ryan Elvin - Cedar Ridge High School
--
University of Texas
Andrew Jones - Irving MacArthur
Greg Brown - Vandegrift
Royce Hamm Jr. - Aldine Davis
Donovan Williams - Fort Bend Elkins
Jase Febres- Westfield
Brock Cunningham - Westlake
Blake Nevins - Cy Ranch
Andrew Deuster - Kinkaid
--
Baylor
LJ Cryer - Morton Ranch
Jackson Moffatt - Magnolia
Matthew Mayer - Westlake
Mark Patterson - TCA Addison
--
Texas Tech
Micah Peavy - Duncanville
Kyler Edwards - Arlington Bowie
Kevin McCullar - San Antonio Wagner
--
Texas Southern
Ja'Mare Redus - Aldine Eisenhower
Bryson Etienne - Fort Bend Bush
Jordan Karl Nicholas - Pearland Dawson
Ashton McClelland - Cy Ranch
John Walker III - Fort Bend Marshall
Andrew Malveaux III - Strake Jesuit
Quinton Brigham - Fort Worth Dunbar
--
North Texas
Jalen Jackson - San Antonio Wagner
JJ Murray - Rowlett
Rubin Jones - Yates
Larry Wise - Waxahachie
Zachary Simmons - Cedar Hill
--
Oklahoma State
Avery Anderson - Justin Northwest
Chris Harris Jr. - South Garland
Isaac Likekele - Mansfield Timberview
Carson Sager - Wichita Falls Rider
Dee Mitchell - Jefferson
--
Oklahoma
Umoja Gibson - Waco University
De'Vion Harmon - Denton Guyer
Keller Casey - Episcopal School of Dallas
--
West Virginia
Kedrian Johnson - South Oak Cliff
Taz Sherman - Fort Bend Marshall
--
Kansas
Marcus Garrett - Dallas Skyline
Jalen Wilson - Denton Guyer
--
Colorado
Eli Parquet Jr - Beaumont West Brook
--
Michigan State
Julius Marble II - Dallas Jesuit
--
BYU
Brandon Averette - Richardson
--
Abilene Christian University
Reggie Miller - Klein Forrest
Payton Brooks - Abilene Wylie
Kolton Kohl - San Angelo Central
--
Iona
Tahlik Chavez - Mansfield Lake Ridge
--
Drake
Bryceson Burns - Westfield
--
Wichita State
Morris Udeze - Fort Bend Travis
--
Gonzaga
Drew Timme - JJ Pierce
--
UC Santa Barbara
Ajare Sanni - Clear Lake
--
Ohio
Jalen White - Pasadena Sam Rayburn
--
Oral Roberts
Max Abmas - Dallas Jesuit
Justin Lovvorn - First Baptist Academy
Nate Clover III - PA Memorial
DJ Weaver - Cy Falls
--
Colgate
Jordan Burns - San Antonio Marshall
--
Arkansas
Emeka Obukwelu - Plano West
Bryson Morehead - Katy Tompkins
--
Utah State
Karson Stastny - Celina
Marco Anthony - San Antonio Holmes
--
Loyola Chicago
Baylor Hebb - Colleyville Heritage
--
Oregon state
Warith Alatishe - Westside
--
Liberty University
Micaiah Abii - Frisco Liberty
Chris Parke - Plano East
--
Rutgers
Jacob Young - Yates
--
Hartford
PJ Henry - Shadow Creek
--
Grand Canyon
Bryce Okpoh - The Colony