Desoto Lady Eagles wins program's first state title

When you're staring into the lion's den- or a Cougar's den in this case- you can either turn and run or hold your head high and face the challenge ahead with tenacity. Desoto Lady Eagles chose the second route on Saturday when they played an undefeated Cypress Creek in the 2021 6A Girls Basketball State Championship game.

After making it to the state final last season and dropping a close match to Converse Judson, the Lady Eagles were on a mission to finish the season strong. When they were set to face an undefeated, touch Cypress Creek team, they treated it just as any other game and came out on top.

Lady Eagles' senior guard Kendall Brown scored a team-high 12 points in the game and junior forward Sa'Myah Smith was awarded with MVP honors.

Jamia Harris posted about her championship win on Twitter:

Desoto posted an incredible 21-2 overall record on the season en route to the program's first-ever state title.