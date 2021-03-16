VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ The Dual-Threat

IT'S ALL ABOUT OPTIONS IN LIFE, RIGHT?

Well, Bridgeland student-athlete Conner Weigman has options on options.

The 6-foot-2 junior is as dual-sport as they come.

He led the Bears to new heights on the football field as none-other than a… dual-threat quarterback. He can run and throw with the best in the State of Texas, passing for over 3,800 yards and running for nearly 600 yards.

Weigman led Bridgeland to a 12-1 season, a district title, and a Regional Semi appearance.

But, could he be better in baseball?

The big, athletic shortstop is rangy in the field and can mash at the plate. He has a live arm and can motor around the basepaths, making him a potential future Major League Draft pick next summer.



"I feel like I can go out and compete with anyone on any field of play," he said. "I feel like I'm the best on the field at any given time. You have to be like that at this level. You aren't going to have much success if you don't have that mindset."

Weigman has been laser-focused from a young age, knowing what he wanted.

"Since I was like four-years-old, I wanted to play baseball and football at the next level," he laughed. "Now, it's a reality and all I'm focused on."

The offers started pouring in early this school year. Virginia Tech was first to offer a year ago, followed by Tulsa, then Arkansas, Baylor, SMU, and UH in the Spring. When his junior football season began to erupt, it was Oklahoma, TCU, Florida, Auburn, Texas and then Texas A&M.

"Seeing guys like Kyler Murray or Pat Mahomes play both sports gives me confidence," he said. "But I want to be the first Conner Weigman. I wouldn't have committed anywhere I couldn't play both sports." Weigman committed to Texas A&M in early February and will play for coach Jimbo Fisher on Saturdays in the fall and coach Rob Childress in the spring. That's of course if he doesn't sign to play pro baseball next summer.

"People ask me, which is my first love?" he said. "It's really whatever season it is. I just never stop working. I love football, leading a team, and running and throwing. In baseball, I love the focus you have to have pitch to pitch."

