VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #2 Katy

The dean of Houston baseball coaching is Katy's Tom McPherson, who enters his 34th season at the helm. He has compiled over 830 wins in his career. The Tigers were on the cusp of its only title in 2006 but fell in the finals to The Woodlands. So, that's the history lesson. Here's the present.

The Tigers have a solid pair of arms in lefty Brayden Powers and righty Caleb Matthews (Rice). Aiden Huerta (Blinn) will pitch in when called upon. He will play third base on a regular basis. Ryan Brome (Alvin CC) will be in the everyday lineup at first or in the outfield, while Jack Johnson (Youngstown State) will anchor the defense behind the plate. The Tigers are primed for a district title if their arms stay healthy, but Tompkins and Cinco Ranch aren't far behind.

