Two excellent seasons: Bishop Lynch boys and girls TAPPS state recap

Some schools get the rare and incredible opportunity of sending two teams to a title match in one season. This year, during one of the most unprecedented season for Texas high school basketball, Bishop Lynch got the privilege of sending both their girls and boys basketball teams to the TAPPS 6A State Title games.

Bishop Lynch Friars - TAPPS 6A Runner-ups

Coming into the state title game on a high after a huge upset of top-ranked John Paul II, the Bishop Lynch men's team seemed more poised than ever to win the title. Despite a great start and posting a good first quarter, the Friars were unable to execute offensively against San Antonio Antonian Prep. The Friars fell 73-56 to Antonian Prep.

Bishop Lynch recorded a 23-9 overall record with a 6-2 district record while outscoring their opponents by nearly 300 points.

Bishop Lynch Lady Friars - TAPPS 6A State Champions

With an incredible 22-4 overall record and an undefeated 10-0 district record, the Bishop Lynch Lady Friars finished the job last week with a 56-46 victory over Houston The Village in the state title game.

After shooting 6-for-30 in the first half, the Lady Friars rallied in the fourth quarter scoring 28 points to secure their title. Guard Talia Depetrillo went 3-for-3 in the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to give Bishop Lynch their first lead of the entire game. With a drive to continue shooting even when down mixed with a combined team effort on free-throws, the Lady Friars were able to finish as state champions.