John Cooper School: Results from the Week of March 8

VARSITY GOLF

3/8 at St. John's Invitational, Westwood Golf Club

Girls Results

Tillie Claggett

67

Tournament Champion

Claire Glymph 122

Alicia Fein 103

Vanessa Vaz 132

Amy Tian 130

Susannah Keiser 120

Boys Results

Grant Carter 77

Elias Boles 90

Sam Chen 116

Max Stachowiak 112

Coach Rod Gold: We've gotten two tournaments under our belts. We seem to be settling in and getting comfortable on the course. Tillie had a fantastic tournament, shooting an extremely impressive 67. I look forward to having everyone back after spring break.



Next up for Dragon Golf:

March 26-27 at Conroe Invitational, Panorama Golf Club



VARSITY TRACK & FIELD

3/11 at Dog Pound Invitational, hosted by Magnolia High School

Girls 6th • Boys 4th



Coach Scott Holland: What more can be said about Amarachukwu Oguchi? She has separated herself as one of the top throwers in the State and the US. Currently ranked sixth in Texas and ninth Nationally in Discus, plus 13th in Texas and 20th Nationally in Shot. She keeps producing huge throws at each meet. This week, she broke her own school record in the shot with a mark of 41' 2". We had strong efforts from other members of the girl's team with solid performances at a tough meet where we were the sole private school.



On the boy's side, the 4X400m relay team remained undefeated this season. It was a great effort by all four members in an exciting back-and-forth race. Our other two relay teams, 4x100m, and 4x200m also provided points. The Throws Crew continues to score big points. Again, this week all three scored in Shot Put: Connor Dove, Owen Woodside, and Ben Currin. Will Young and Nico Signorelli had great days in the Pole Vault. Our Distance Crew also provided a great day scoring in the 3200m (Zac Winton), 1600m (Will McDermott and Vishnu Swaminathan), and 800m (Andrew Wilkerson & Carson Hanson).



A total of 15 PRs (Personal Records) at this meet. A great way to start Spring Break. We are off this week and then we will have a Dual Meet with Concordia Lutheran on Pate Track on March 26. The Cooper Invitational is set for April 9-10.



Girls Team results • 6th place



Amarachukwu Oguchi – Champion Discus & Shot Put (NEW SCHOOL RECORD SHOT PUT)

4X400m Relay – 6th: Onese Ewherido, Bailey Leavitt, Haley Lien, Abby Peterson

Rebecca Melin – 7th 800m

Katie Drake – 8th 1600m

Haley Lien 8th 100m Hurdles

Onese Ewherido – 8th 400m



Boys Team results • 4th place

4X400m Relay – Champion: Tanure Ewherido, Carson Hanson, Amir Rizvi, Jackson Kovin

Will Young – Runner Up Pole Vault

Connor Dove – Runner Up Shot Put

Will McDermott – Runner Up 1600m

Vishnu Swaminathan 3rd 1600m

Andrew Wilkerson 3rd 800m

Amir Rizvi - 3rd 300m Hurdles & 4th 100m Hurdles

Owen Woodside – 4th Shot Put

Zac Winton – 4th 3200m

Nico Signorelli 4th Pole Vault

4X100m Relay 4th: Ben DeLoit, Gavin Schmidt, Ryan Cockrill, Jackson Kovin

Ben Currin – 6th Shot Put & 6th Discus

Carson Hanson – 6th 800m

4X200m Relay – 6th: Ryan Cockrill, Ben DeLoit, Gavin Schmidt, Jackson Kovin

Michael Stupek – 7th 110m Hurdles & 300m Hurdles

Ryan Cockrill – 8th 200m



3/11 at Kinkaid Relays hosted by Kinkaid

Girls 5th • Boys 4th

Coach Scott Holland: Another great opportunity for us to get additional athletes out to compete. They did not disappoint. Jumpers had a great day. Jean-Paul Labbe, Matthew Rock, and Mobis Bassir had strong efforts. I'm most proud of the 16 PRs set.



Girls team results • 5th Place

Mobis Bassir – 4th Triple Jump

Peyton Boone – 7th 400m

Anjali Gulasingam 7th 100m

Angela Mamedli – 8th 100m



Boys team results • 4th Place

Jean-Labbe – Runner Up Triple Jump & 5th Long Jump

Matthew Rock – 3rd Long Jump

Lue Van Leeuwen 4th Shot Put & 5th Discus

Travis Barron 5th – Shot Put

Sam Knight 6th Shot Put & 7th Discus

Ishi Jauhari – 6th Discus

Evan Schorzman – 6th Long Jump

Grant Wilson – 6th 400m

Alexander Harris – 7th 400m

Ben Knight – 7th 3200m

Brandon Toman – 7th 800m

Brian Mekelburg – 8th 800m

Medhansh Bhagchandani – 8th 3200m



Next up for Dragon Track & Field:

March 26 vs. Concordia Lutheran

April 9 hosting Cooper Dragon Invitational, day one, 4:30 p.m.

April 10 hosting Cooper Dragon Invitational, day two, 9 a.m.



VARSITY GIRLS SOFTBALL

3/9 vs HCYA • 22-10 L

Coach Nicole Hedden: The Dragons had 11 hits in the game. Ally Flinn, Marion Donald, Olivia Amador and Amera Finnie each racked up multiple hits, with Donald and Flinn with three hits each.



3/11 vs Cypress Christian • 22-7 W

Coach Nicole Hedden: Dragon hitting was on fire! Amera Finnie and Ally Flinn, each had three-run home runs. Marion Donald hit the fence on a line drive. Grace Minarovic went three for four; Maggie Flinn, two for four; Jenna Braun and Madison Rogers each went two for three.



Next up for Dragon Girls Softball:

March 24 vs. St. Andrew's Episcopal*, 2 p.m.

March 26 at St. John's*, 4:30 p.m.



VARSITY BOYS BASEBALL

3/12 vs St. John XXIII • 6-4 W

Jacob Rebrook HR



Next up for Dragon Boys Baseball:

March 15 at St. John XXIII, 4:30 p.m.

March 16 at Concordia Lutheran, 12 p.m. & 3 p.m.

March 17 at Tomball Kings, 4 p.m.



VARSITY TENNIS

3/11 vs. Duchesne (girls team) • 2-2



Next up for Dragon Girls Tennis:

March 24 at Kinkaid*, 3 p.m.

March 27 at St. Stephens*



*conference match up