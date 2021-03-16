John Cooper School: Results from the Week of March 8

3/8 at St. John's Invitational, Westwood Golf Club
Girls Results
Tillie Claggett
67
Tournament Champion
Claire Glymph 122
Alicia Fein 103
Vanessa Vaz 132
Amy Tian 130
Susannah Keiser 120
Boys Results
Grant Carter 77
Elias Boles 90
Sam Chen 116
Max Stachowiak 112
Coach Rod Gold: We've gotten two tournaments under our belts. We seem to be settling in and getting comfortable on the course. Tillie had a fantastic tournament, shooting an extremely impressive 67. I look forward to having everyone back after spring break.
Next up for Dragon Golf:
March 26-27 at Conroe Invitational, Panorama Golf Club
VARSITY TRACK & FIELD
3/11 at Dog Pound Invitational, hosted by Magnolia High School
Girls 6th • Boys 4th
Coach Scott Holland: What more can be said about Amarachukwu Oguchi? She has separated herself as one of the top throwers in the State and the US. Currently ranked sixth in Texas and ninth Nationally in Discus, plus 13th in Texas and 20th Nationally in Shot. She keeps producing huge throws at each meet. This week, she broke her own school record in the shot with a mark of 41' 2". We had strong efforts from other members of the girl's team with solid performances at a tough meet where we were the sole private school.
On the boy's side, the 4X400m relay team remained undefeated this season. It was a great effort by all four members in an exciting back-and-forth race. Our other two relay teams, 4x100m, and 4x200m also provided points. The Throws Crew continues to score big points. Again, this week all three scored in Shot Put: Connor Dove, Owen Woodside, and Ben Currin. Will Young and Nico Signorelli had great days in the Pole Vault. Our Distance Crew also provided a great day scoring in the 3200m (Zac Winton), 1600m (Will McDermott and Vishnu Swaminathan), and 800m (Andrew Wilkerson & Carson Hanson).
A total of 15 PRs (Personal Records) at this meet. A great way to start Spring Break. We are off this week and then we will have a Dual Meet with Concordia Lutheran on Pate Track on March 26. The Cooper Invitational is set for April 9-10.
Girls Team results • 6th place
Amarachukwu Oguchi – Champion Discus & Shot Put (NEW SCHOOL RECORD SHOT PUT)
4X400m Relay – 6th: Onese Ewherido, Bailey Leavitt, Haley Lien, Abby Peterson
Rebecca Melin – 7th 800m
Katie Drake – 8th 1600m
Haley Lien 8th 100m Hurdles
Onese Ewherido – 8th 400m
Boys Team results • 4th place
4X400m Relay – Champion: Tanure Ewherido, Carson Hanson, Amir Rizvi, Jackson Kovin
Will Young – Runner Up Pole Vault
Connor Dove – Runner Up Shot Put
Will McDermott – Runner Up 1600m
Vishnu Swaminathan 3rd 1600m
Andrew Wilkerson 3rd 800m
Amir Rizvi - 3rd 300m Hurdles & 4th 100m Hurdles
Owen Woodside – 4th Shot Put
Zac Winton – 4th 3200m
Nico Signorelli 4th Pole Vault
4X100m Relay 4th: Ben DeLoit, Gavin Schmidt, Ryan Cockrill, Jackson Kovin
Ben Currin – 6th Shot Put & 6th Discus
Carson Hanson – 6th 800m
4X200m Relay – 6th: Ryan Cockrill, Ben DeLoit, Gavin Schmidt, Jackson Kovin
Michael Stupek – 7th 110m Hurdles & 300m Hurdles
Ryan Cockrill – 8th 200m
3/11 at Kinkaid Relays hosted by Kinkaid
Girls 5th • Boys 4th
Coach Scott Holland: Another great opportunity for us to get additional athletes out to compete. They did not disappoint. Jumpers had a great day. Jean-Paul Labbe, Matthew Rock, and Mobis Bassir had strong efforts. I'm most proud of the 16 PRs set.
Girls team results • 5th Place
Mobis Bassir – 4th Triple Jump
Peyton Boone – 7th 400m
Anjali Gulasingam 7th 100m
Angela Mamedli – 8th 100m
Boys team results • 4th Place
Jean-Labbe – Runner Up Triple Jump & 5th Long Jump
Matthew Rock – 3rd Long Jump
Lue Van Leeuwen 4th Shot Put & 5th Discus
Travis Barron 5th – Shot Put
Sam Knight 6th Shot Put & 7th Discus
Ishi Jauhari – 6th Discus
Evan Schorzman – 6th Long Jump
Grant Wilson – 6th 400m
Alexander Harris – 7th 400m
Ben Knight – 7th 3200m
Brandon Toman – 7th 800m
Brian Mekelburg – 8th 800m
Medhansh Bhagchandani – 8th 3200m
Next up for Dragon Track & Field:
March 26 vs. Concordia Lutheran
April 9 hosting Cooper Dragon Invitational, day one, 4:30 p.m.
April 10 hosting Cooper Dragon Invitational, day two, 9 a.m.
VARSITY GIRLS SOFTBALL
3/9 vs HCYA • 22-10 L
Coach Nicole Hedden: The Dragons had 11 hits in the game. Ally Flinn, Marion Donald, Olivia Amador and Amera Finnie each racked up multiple hits, with Donald and Flinn with three hits each.
3/11 vs Cypress Christian • 22-7 W
Coach Nicole Hedden: Dragon hitting was on fire! Amera Finnie and Ally Flinn, each had three-run home runs. Marion Donald hit the fence on a line drive. Grace Minarovic went three for four; Maggie Flinn, two for four; Jenna Braun and Madison Rogers each went two for three.
Next up for Dragon Girls Softball:
March 24 vs. St. Andrew's Episcopal*, 2 p.m.
March 26 at St. John's*, 4:30 p.m.
VARSITY BOYS BASEBALL
3/12 vs St. John XXIII • 6-4 W
Jacob Rebrook HR
Next up for Dragon Boys Baseball:
March 15 at St. John XXIII, 4:30 p.m.
March 16 at Concordia Lutheran, 12 p.m. & 3 p.m.
March 17 at Tomball Kings, 4 p.m.
VARSITY TENNIS
3/11 vs. Duchesne (girls team) • 2-2
Next up for Dragon Girls Tennis:
March 24 at Kinkaid*, 3 p.m.
March 27 at St. Stephens*
*conference match up