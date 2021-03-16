Back-To-Back: Southwest Christian tops Second Baptist in TAPPS 5A Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

After fighting to get through a season like no other and battling through a pandemic, the Fort Worth Southwest Christian Lady Eagles are back-to-back TAPPS 5A State Champions. Last Friday they defeated Houston Second Baptist 54-40 in an extremely physical matchup.

The Lady Eagles finish their season with a 25-1 overall record. Their only loss came in a non-district game against Argyle Liberty Christian where the Lady Warriors topped the Lady Eagles 64-46. Since the loss, they went on an 18-game win streak posting a 9-0 undefeated district record and claiming another state title.

Ad

In the state title game, twin senior guards Arieona and Ariele Rosborough scored a combined 36 points helping the Lady Eagles maintain the lead throughout the entirety of the game. Ariele scored two three-pointers in the fourth quarter, ultimately sealing the win for Southwest Christian.

For all the ways you love to play, Academy Sports and Outdoors makes easier than ever to gear up and have fun out there! Get free shipping on your favorite brands at academy.com or get free curbside or in-store pick-up at your Academy store.

Gear up this Spring at Academy Sports and Outdoors.