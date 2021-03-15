VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #5 Katy Tompkins

The Tompkins Falcons may be the most exciting team on turf, but they are going to have some big targets on their backs. Coach Kyle Humphreys has some talented dogs who get a ton of shine in the showcase world, but will that translate to the three-month high school grind to state?

Let's start in the infield where Graiden West (Rice) will flip to Will Stark (Wichita State) up the middle. They are smooth. Covering a ton of ground in centerfield is 6-foot-6, super freak Jace LaViolette (LSU), who can pound the ball at the plate. Jack Little (Wichita State) will anchor the hot corner and hit in the middle of the lineup.

So, what does that leave? Pitching. Michael DeBattista is going to lead an inexperienced staff and will need some help if Tompkins is looking to make some noise in the Regional Tournament.

