VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #4 Barbers Hill

A sign of great teams is being solid up the middle. Coach David Denny is a believer in that philosophy and is blessed with some defensive talent to keep opponents honest.

Cameron Cauley (Texas Tech) and Raithen Malone (Temple) are super slick middle infielders, while Trevor Bates (LeTourneau) is solid behind the plate. Hunter Mercer is going to need a big season on the mound and in the outfield for the Eagles to make school history by reaching the Regional Finals.

Simon Larranaga (Temple) can play either corner positions and will be a big stick in the lineup. Port Neches-Groves, Galena Park, and Crosby will push the Eagles in district play.

