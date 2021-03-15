VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Big League Game

FRIENDSWOOD'S IZAAC PACHECO'S GAME FITS HIS "BIG LEAGUE" NAME.

It just sounds right… "Now batting, Izaac Pacheco" over a Major League Baseball PA system.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounds senior looks more like a college football quarterback than a left-handed hitting shortstop, who is a first-day MLB prospect.

"I really like to watch Carlos Correa (Houston Astros)," he said. "We have the same body-type and to see him fly around the field being vocal is how I pattern my game. Offensively, I have my own swing."

Pacheco is no stranger to the pressures and accolades of baseball. As a 14-year-old in the eighth grade, he verbally committed to Texas A&M. That's right, the eighth grade.

"I think I've been one of the earliest commits ever in baseball," he laughed. "Texas A&M was my dream school growing up. The environment of the 12th Man is something you can't really put into words. Looking back as a senior, committing that early seems pretty crazy to think about but it was the right decision for me."

Keep in mind, Pacheco is a prize MLB commodity as a big, athletic, left-handed hitting shortstop. He's a unicorn, who has played in the Under Armour and Perfect Game All-American Games. He's played in Mexico with the USA National team. He's played in major league ballparks. Heck, he's played at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

"Baseball has been in my blood since I was four-years-old," he laughed. "I've got a real passion for the game. I've enjoyed all the experiences, but walking out into Wrigley Field? The history, the size of the stadium, how nice the dirt and grass are… you can't even put into words. I was so close… I hit one to the wall."

While the accolades pour in, he's not that guy. He's a team-first ballplayer who shies away from talking about his exploits.

"My parents have always preached about the team before myself and they are right," he said. "It's a team game. I like the leadership role, being vocal, and getting everyone involved.

For now, it'll be… "Now batting for the Mustangs… Izaac Pacheco" at Bobby Black Baseball Field on Greenbriar Drive at the campus of Friendswood High.

