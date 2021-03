The Fort Worth Christian Cardinals have a season to be proud of after finishing as the state title runner-up team in the TAPPS 5A Championship game last Friday.

Nathan Bledsoe posted an excellent 18 points for the Cardinals with three three-pointers that went through the hoop.

Despite their efforts, the Cardinals were unable to make a fourth-quarter comeback and lost to The Woodlands Christian 60-47.

The Cardinals finished the 2021 season with a 24-10 overall record and a 9-1 district record.