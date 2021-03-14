VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #8 Friendswood

The Friendswood Mustangs are always in the conversation for district titles in Class 5A, but coach Cory Benavides has bigger expectations with some serious star power in the lineup. The 'Stangs made school history back in 2009 when they reached the State Semis. Could they bring back the hardware to the south Houston school in June?

It starts with shortstop Izaac Pacheco (Texas A&M), a 6-foot-4, elite athlete who can also mash from the left side of the plate. He's the leader and could be a Top 30 draft pick in June. But he's going to need some help. That comes in the form of Kevin Newkirk (Blinn) and Isaiah Winkler in the outfield, Devon Andrews at third base, and Dylan Maxey and Misael Cantu (Doane) behind the plate. The ball is going to pitchers Jacob Rogers and Griffin Kasemeyer to keep the opponents at bay. Watch out for sophomore Boots Landry, who is committed to Oklahoma State at first base. He's another lethal stick.

