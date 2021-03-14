VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #7 The Woodlands

One of the power brands in Texas high school baseball is The Woodlands under the direction of Ron Eastman. The Highlanders were loaded last season and were looking for their fourth state title until COVID hit.

Eastman had to say goodbye to 20 seniors, including first-round pick Drew Romo (Colorado Rockies). The Woodlands reloads again and is stacked with pitching. Dylan Kerbow (Texas State) is the ace and will fill in at first base as well. He's one of their top four hitters with great speed. Super sophomore Brayden Sharp (Baylor), Justin Barry-Smith (South Alabama), and Tyler Brautigam (TCU) round out a talented staff.

Cody Howard (Baylor) is on the shelf with an arm injury, which would have been unfair. Will Chauffe could also contribute on the mound. So, who will be wielding the bats? Sharp, Kerbow, and junior Gray Nooe will power a small-ball offense, while James Marin and Noah McCarren are the middle infielders headlining the defense.

