VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #18 Cinco Ranch

Cinco Ranch was rolling in 2020 when COVID-19 hit. The Cougars were 13-1 in the early season. Disappointing, yes, but the Cougars could make some noise in District 19-6A this year.

Cinco Ranch is blessed with pitching that includes Blake Hansen, Aidan Carnahan, Zach Royse, and Jacob Wiggins, who are able to take the ball from coach Brett Wallace at any time. Hansen is also a stud at the plate along with Tyler Duron. Ivan Marquez will lock up the infield with Wiggins when he's not pitching.

The Ranch has never been past the second round of the postseason, so let's see if the Cougars can build a new culture starting in 2021.

