VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #13 Stratford presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

With baseball being so specialized, most players fit in two categories – PO (pitcher-only) and everyone else. Well, coach Keith Humphreys goes against the grain as his pitchers all play other positions, very well too.

Mark Perkins (Rice) may be the ace but can flash the glove at the corner positions. He is one of the most lethal bats in the lineup. Tab Tracy (Houston) is athletic in the outfield but also pitches. He hit nearly .400 last year. Keegan Lynn (Arkansas-Monticello) is a stud at shortstop and can also sling the pill.

Finally, Paxton Terveen is versatile at first and in the outfield but also toes the rubber in relief. Cameron Donley is solid behind the plate. This proves to be a team that has interchangeable parts, which works well in a long playoff run.

