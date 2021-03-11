73ºF

VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 3/11/21

High School Sports
11AM - Second Baptist Hoedown

12:30PM - Baseball: Cedar Park vs. College Station

3PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Cedar Park

4PM - Softball: Episcopal Houston vs. HCYA

4PM - Baseball: St. John's vs. St. Francis

4:30PM - Softball: St. John's vs. Incarnate Word

5PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Leander

5:30PM - Boys Lacrosse: St. Andrews - Blue vs. White

6PM - JV Baseball: St. John's vs. St. Pius X

6PM - JV Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. Kinkaid

6PM - Baseball: Fort Bend Austin vs. Westside

