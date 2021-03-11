VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 3/11/21

VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 3/11/21Vype LiveVypePublished: March 11, 2021, 9:02 amTags: High School SportsVYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 3/11/21 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)11AM - Second Baptist Hoedown12:30PM - Baseball: Cedar Park vs. College Station3PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Cedar Park4PM - Softball: Episcopal Houston vs. HCYA4PM - Baseball: St. John's vs. St. Francis4:30PM - Softball: St. John's vs. Incarnate Word5PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Leander5:30PM - Boys Lacrosse: St. Andrews - Blue vs. White6PM - JV Baseball: St. John's vs. St. Pius X6PM - JV Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. Kinkaid6PM - Baseball: Fort Bend Austin vs. WestsideCopyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved