VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #19 Magnolia West

The Mustangs are pinned in a tough District 19-5A with College Station and A&M Consolidated, but Mag West is up for the challenge. Coach Justin Faltysek last led his team to the Regional Finals – making school history in 2019.

Senior pitcher JP Ellwanger needs a big season to make the Mustangs true contenders. He's going to need some help on the mound and that could be from Kade Dunlap. The infield is tight with Mason Swidersky (Angelina) at second base, Trey Leggett at shortstop, and Mitchell Moore at third. Noah Huff calls the pitches behind the plate. The outfield is patrolled by Caden Robertson and Brock Dalton. The 'Stangs are above-average around the bases.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

Ad

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE