VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #14 Dickinson

Iron sharpens iron at Dickinson. The basketball team reached state a year ago and the football team has some of the top talent in the nation. Baseball is on the come-up under the direction of Bo Davis. The Gators made school history in 2019 – the last season played – reaching the Regional Quarters and have their sights set on more.

Junior Jose Villalobos looks to be the truth on the mound as a 6-foot-3, 240-pound flamethrower, who hit 93 mph this summer. Korey Cooper (LSU-Eunice) plays third base but does his best work at the plate along with senior Daniel Bell. Behind the plate is catcher Lino Nunez (Alvin CC) and Miguel Ortiz is up the middle at shortstop. Let's see if the Gators have the teeth to be a consistent contender.

