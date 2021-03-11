3-for-3: The LD Bell Blue Raiders are district champs again!

With a 3-1 victory over Paschal High School on Wednesday evening, the L.D. Bell Blue Raiders have clinched a District Title for the third year in a row.

L.D. Bell has posted a 13-4-1 overall record on the season with an impeccable, undefeated 9-0 record in district play.

The Blue Raiders' undefeated district record has them atop the standings over great Paschal and Trinity squads.