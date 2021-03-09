VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #5 Klein Collins

This team was in the big dance just two years ago, falling short to Katy in the Class 6A State Championship game. Meghan Fisher enters her second year and returns six starters off last year's team.

Kylee Jacks (Tyler JC) hit .414 last year and stole 12 bases; Abigail Ramirez (McClennan) will be looked at to hold down the circle; Pacey White (Texas Lutheran) can get on base consistently and is a stellar defensive outfielder and Arwin Callaway (Stephen F. Austin) brings a big bat to the party. She hit .340 with 15 RBIs last year.

Other names to take notice of are Nadia Almanza (.292, 14 RBIs), Daniela Gutierrez (.444, 21 RBIs), Rylee Gilbertson (.400, 14 RBIs), and Loreley Francia. Keys to success include having a productive and aggressive offense, building team chemistry, and relying on the young players learning quickly.

