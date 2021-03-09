Pearce Mustangs take the lead in district

It was a battle for the first place spot in District 7-6A boys soccer until Monday evening when J.J. Pearce defeated Dallas Jesuit 3-1 to harness sole claim to first.

With an 80% win percentage and an overall record of 15-3-2, the Mustangs have fought all season to maintain their spot atop the standings. Including a shortened season last year, the Mustangs have finished first in district in the last three seasons and have no signs of dropping this season on their way to a fourth first-place district finish.

Pearce has only two games left in the regular season. Wednesday they will face Nimitz (4-17-4) and Saturday they face Irving MacArthur (6-8-5). The Mustangs are 10-1-1 in district play and more poised than ever to, once again, finish on top.