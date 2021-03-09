Dave Henigan gives sneak peek on Denton Ryan's State Title Bling

There are certain perks that come with being the head coach of any sport. Denton Ryan head football coach Dave Henigan got to experience that this week when Jostens representative Justin Ray showed up at his house with Henigan's new bling and a sneak peek at Denton Ryan football's UIL Texas State Championship ring. Henigan shared a video of the ice on Twitter Monday evening:

One perk to being the head coach......early delivery.



Look what showed up at my house today. @JostensJRay

👀👀🔥🔥#ONE pic.twitter.com/TdV0gEsrdY — Dave Henigan (@DaveHenigan) March 8, 2021

In the comments of Henigan's tweet, Ray shared photos of the head coach modeling the ring with the hashtag "#HomeOfChampions".

It's safe to say that the Ryan Raiders have a nice little piece of swag on the way in the near future. The team earned the ring and the state title back in January with a 59-14 victory over Cedar Park in the Class 5A Division I matchup.