John Cooper School: Results from the Week of March 1

VARSITY TRACK & FIELD

3/4 at Crusader Invitational at Concordia Lutheran

Coach Scott Holland: A small group was able to compete at the Crusader Invitational. This was an excellent opportunity for some of our younger runners to get a look at Varsity Track especially since COVID is limiting opportunities for JV Meets.

Boys were led by Will Young who was second in the Pole Vault with a 2' PR clearing 12'. Nico Signorelli finished sixth, clearing 9'. Kase Melodick set a new PR in the 1600m and scored with a seventh-place finish. The 4x400m relay team of Kaden Schwertner, Brian Mekelburg, Alexander Harris, and Nicholas Harris rounded out the scoring with a seventh-place finish. A total of seven PRs were set at this meet.





3/5-6 at St. John's Maverick Relays

Girls Team 7th place • Boys Team 3rd place



Girls Results • 7th place team finish

Amarachukwu Oguchi: Meet Champion Discus (New Meet Record & New School Record), Runner Up Shot Put

Onese Ewherido: Runner Up 400m

Abby Mendenhall: 4th 800m

4X800m Relay: 4th place-Katie Drake, Abby Mendenhall, Bailey Leavitt, Rebecca Melin

Haley Lien: 5th 300m Hurdles, 7th 100m Hurdles & 8th Long Jump

4X400m Relay 6th place-Onese Ewherido, Bailey Leavitt, Abby Peterson, Megan Day

Swedish Relay (100-200-300-400) – 6th place-Mobis Bassir, Brooke Taylor, Addison Bayless, Haley Lien

Chloe Smith: 8th 3200m



Coach Scott Holland: The team again was led by senior Amarachukwu Oguchi. She again won the event by almost 60', reset the school record, broke the meet record by 17' and has a Top 5 effort in Texas in the Discus at 148' 1". Amarachukwu took second in the Shot Put with a season-best effort of 38' 3". This is a Top 20 effort in Texas. Freshman Haley Lien added additional points in the Long Jump, 100m Hurdles, 300m Hurdles, and relays. Seven PRs (Personal Records) were also set at the meet.





Boys Results • 3rd place team finish

4x400m Relay • Meet Champions: Tanure Ewherido, Andrew Wilkerson, Amir Rizvi, Jackson Kovin

4X800m Relay: Runner Up: Andrew Wilkerson, Will McDermott, Carson Hanson, Alex Everson

Ben Currin: Runner Up Discus & 4th Shot Put

Connor Dove: Runner Up Shot Put

4x100m Relay • 3rd place: Ben DeLoit, James Masciola, Ryan Cockrill, Jackson Kovin

Will McDermott: 3rd place: 1600m

Ryan Cockrill: 3rd place: 200m

Swedish Relay (100-200-300-400): 4th place: Matthew Rock, Jean-Paul Labbe, James Masciola, Adam Elsolh

Andrew Wilkerson: 4th place: 800m

Tanure Ewherido : 5th place: 400m

Travis Birdsall: 5th place: 110m Hurdles

Zac Visser : 5th place: 3200m

Vishnu Swaminathan : 5th place: 1600m

Amir Rizvi: 6th place: 110m Hurdles, 8th place: 300m Hurdles

Adam Elsolh: 6th place: 400m

Zac Winton: 6th place: 3200m

Owen Woodside: 6th place: Shot Put

Jackson Kovin:: 6th place: 100m

Jean-Paul Labbe: 7th place: Long Jump, 7th place: Triple Jump

Mehdi Rizvi: 7th place: 200m



Coach Scott Holland: This was a true team effort. There were 18 events at the meet and Cooper Dragons scored points in 16 of those events. An even more exciting point is that in seven of the events we had multiple Cooper Dragons score points. In the Shot Put all three Dragons; Ben Currin, Connor Dove, and Owen Whiteside scored points. Going into the final event, the 4x400m we were in fourth place as a team. Winning the event scored us enough that we moved into third, one point ahead of Kinkaid. It is exciting to see the progress and looking forward to what this team could accomplish. Eighteen PRs (Personal Records) were set at this meet.



Next up for Dragon Track & Field:

March 11 at Dog Pound Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

March 11 at Kinkaid Relays, 4:30 p.m.



VARSITY GIRLS SOFTBALL

3/2 at St. Pius X • 14-2 L

Coach Nicole Hedden: Jenna Braun, Amera Finnie, Grace Minarovic, Maggie Flinn, and Liz Liner each collected one hit.



3/4 at Legacy Prep • 21-3 W

Coach Nicole Hedden: Marion Donald, Ally Flinn, Liz Liner led the offensive, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs. Grace Minarovic earned the victory as pitcher. Jenna Braun, Flinn, Donald, and Olivia Amador each managed one hit to lead.





3/6 vs. Westside • 8-0 W

Coach Nicole Hedden: Pitcher Grace Minarovic threw a complete game shutout, not allowing a single run, leading the 8-0 victory. Olivia Amador and Marion Donald both drove in runs in the fifth inning. The team saw the ball well, racking up nine hits in the game. Minarovic and Amador each had three hits and the Dragons did not commit a single error on the field.





3/6 vs. St. John's • 13-2 L



3/6 vs. Klein Forest • 5-4 W

Coach Nicole Hedden: A walk-off home run by Grace Minarovic, sealed the 5-4 win over Klein Forest. The Dragons trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Minarovic homered on the first pitch, scoring two runs. Pitcher Minarovic went five innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out seven. Minarovic, Maggie Flinn and Addy Tague each managed one hit to lead.





Next up for Dragon Girls Softball:

March 9 vs. HCYA, 4:30 p.m.

March 11 vs. Cypress Christian, 5 p.m.



VARSITY BOYS BASEBALL

3/4 vs St. John XXIII • 8-5 W



3/4 vs St. Pius X • 15-3 L



3/5 vs Lutheran South • 6-3 W

Coach Mike Williams: I think this was our biggest win in John Cooper history. Lutheran South is the #3 private school team in Texas.



3/5 vs St. Thomas High School • 9-3 L



Next up for Dragon Boys Baseball:

March 12 vs. St. John XXIII, 6:30 p.m.



VARSITY TENNIS

Next up for Dragon Girls Tennis:

March 11 vs. Duchesne, 4:30 p.m.



VARSITY GOLF

Next up for Dragon Golf:

March 8 at St. John's Invitational, Westwood Golf Club