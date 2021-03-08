Eaton junior Ben Roberts ties school record in Power Clean Lift

V.R. Eaton Junior Outside Linebacker, Ben Roberts, is known for coming up with huge interceptions for the Eagles. On top of interceptions, Roberts is quick on his field to block passes as well as make big tackles. On Monday morning, the 6'3 athlete added another accomplishment to his resume- a school record-tying 305lb Power Clean lift:

@Ben_Roberts2022 with a MONSTER school record tying 305lb Power Clean this morning to kick off our testing week! This dudes just built different 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/bNRVWbNBSR — Eagle Strength (@EEagleStrength) March 8, 2021

Roberts helped lead Eaton to a second-place standing in their district with a 9-4 overall record (5-1 district record) with big wins over schools like Timber Creek, Weatherford, Keller, Byron Nelson, and more.

The Class of 2022 recruit currently has offers from the Air Force Academy, West Point, and the University of Pennsylvania.