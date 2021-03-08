70ºF

Eaton junior Ben Roberts ties school record in Power Clean Lift

Shana Willeford

Vype

High School Sports
V.R. Eaton Junior Outside Linebacker, Ben Roberts, is known for coming up with huge interceptions for the Eagles. On top of interceptions, Roberts is quick on his field to block passes as well as make big tackles. On Monday morning, the 6'3 athlete added another accomplishment to his resume- a school record-tying 305lb Power Clean lift:

Roberts helped lead Eaton to a second-place standing in their district with a 9-4 overall record (5-1 district record) with big wins over schools like Timber Creek, Weatherford, Keller, Byron Nelson, and more.

The Class of 2022 recruit currently has offers from the Air Force Academy, West Point, and the University of Pennsylvania.

