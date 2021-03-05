VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #15 Katy

The

Katy Tigers

team that won the

2019 Class 6A State Championship

have mostly graduated. That title team had so much college talent on it. Now, Kalum Haack will once again have to reload after the 2020 season, which didn't allow the Tigers to properly defend their crown.

This year's team will be guided by senior Olivia McFadden, who is committed to play at Purdue. Junior catcher Kailey Wyckoff will put down the signs behind the plate. A pair of freshmen will make their debut for the Tigers in outfielder Ashtyn Reichardt and pitcher/first baseman Cameryn Harrison. Like I said, Haack always reloads, and it will be interesting to see how long it takes before Reichardt and Harrison are household names in Katy.

