W.T. White Longhorns plow through district opponents

Currently on a five-game win-streak, the W.T. White Longhorns are cruising through district play. With an undefeated 10-0-1 record in their district, the Longhorns sit atop their district standings at the No. 1 position. They are currently ahead of Turner (8-1-2), Adams (5-3-1), and Wilson (3-2-5).

W.T. White has outscored their opponents so far this season by 34 points. Five of those points came in a district matchup on Wednesday against Wilson where the Longhorns posted a 5-2 victory.

The Longhorns have only five games left in the regular season and show no signs of slowing down. Their next game is set for Friday, March 5 at 7:30 pm where they will play at home against Dallas Adams.