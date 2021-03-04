VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #20 Spring

Spring has been a perennial playoff program of late, making it to the postseason seven-straight years prior to last year. In 2019, they reached the Regional Quarterfinals for a second-straight time. So, what do the Lions have in the den in 2021?

Four starters return for veteran coach Julie Wyrick (555-218 overall) including UTEP-commit Kaylin Jackson. Others heading to the next level are Jayla Park (McClennan) and Jayda Williams (Grambling State). Isabella De Los Santos is a sophomore to keep an eye on as she pitches and plays second for the Lions. Keys to success this year include "senior leadership and solid defense".

