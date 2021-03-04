GIRLS HOOPS: Atascocita's Matthews named District MVP, 21-6A All-District accolades released

It is awards season!

As area districts see their last playoff teams eliminated, it is then time to release the all-district accolades. District 21-6A released their teams for their girls' squads. Summer Creek made the deepest run of the four playoff teams reaching the Regional Semifinals.

Check out below who took home the top awards for the 2020-2021 season.

District 21-6A MVP: Blake Matthews- Atascocita

District 21-6A Defensive Player of the Year: Kaitlyn Duhon- Summer Creek

District 21-6A Newcomer of the Year: Simran Williams- North Shore

District 21-6A Coach of the Year: Veronica Johnson - Atascocita

2020-2021 District 21-6A First Team

Robin Whitehead Atascocita Kori Fenner Atascocita Natia Hagan Humble Omauria Jackson Humble Katelyn Tillis Kingwood Shalayne Morgan North Shore Atria Dumas North Shore Anah Murray Summer Creek Jacei Denley West Brook Indiyah Locke West Brook Paris Nixon West Brook

2020-2021 District 21-6A Second Team

Alyssa White Atascocita Tamya Tennant Atascocita Layla Smith Atascocita Maya Clark C E King Lauryn Gentle Humble Amirra Parker Humble Kylie Nichols Kingwood Branasia Brazelton North Shore Jy'Nyla Kennedy North Shore Ebonie Sallie North Shore Alayia Francis Summer Creek Malikiya Thomas Summer Creek Madison Fontenot West Brook

2020-2021 District 21-6A Honorable Mention

