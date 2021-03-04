65ºF

GIRLS HOOPS: Atascocita's Matthews named District MVP, 21-6A All-District accolades released

Joshua Koch

Vype

It is awards season!

As area districts see their last playoff teams eliminated, it is then time to release the all-district accolades. District 21-6A released their teams for their girls' squads. Summer Creek made the deepest run of the four playoff teams reaching the Regional Semifinals.

Check out below who took home the top awards for the 2020-2021 season.

District 21-6A MVP: Blake Matthews- Atascocita
District 21-6A Defensive Player of the Year: Kaitlyn Duhon- Summer Creek
District 21-6A Newcomer of the Year: Simran Williams- North Shore
District 21-6A Coach of the Year: Veronica Johnson - Atascocita

2020-2021 District 21-6A First Team

Robin Whitehead

Atascocita

Kori Fenner

Atascocita

Natia Hagan

Humble

Omauria Jackson

Humble

Katelyn Tillis

Kingwood

Shalayne Morgan

North Shore

Atria Dumas

North Shore

Anah Murray

Summer Creek

Jacei Denley

West Brook

Indiyah Locke

West Brook

Paris Nixon

West Brook

2020-2021 District 21-6A Second Team

Alyssa White

Atascocita

Tamya Tennant

Atascocita

Layla Smith

Atascocita

Maya Clark

C E King

Lauryn Gentle

Humble

Amirra Parker

Humble

Kylie Nichols

Kingwood

Branasia Brazelton

North Shore

Jy'Nyla Kennedy

North Shore

Ebonie Sallie

North Shore

Alayia Francis

Summer Creek

Malikiya Thomas

Summer Creek

Madison Fontenot

West Brook

2020-2021 District 21-6A Honorable Mention

Aspen Edwards

Atascocita

Jaiden Higginbotham

Atascocita

Kelsie Lewis

C E King

Jaya Burton

C E King

Alexis Smith

C E King

Jazz'lin Galicia

C E King

Kalyn Cormier

C E King

Danaya Pope

Humble

Ariel Tinson

Humble

Alexandra Swift

Kingwood

Sienna Bryan

Kingwood

Anika Turner

Kingwood

Abigail Knigin

Kingwood

Caroline Kennedy

Kingwood

Micaela Gil

North Shore

Trinity Johnson

North Shore

Jayda Woods

Summer Creek

Mychal White

Summer Creek

Torran Deterrvile

Summer Creek

Mia Thomas

Summer Creek

Tianna Rhodes

Summer Creek

Angel Redmond

West Brook

LaTerra Satcher

West Brook

Ja'Kailyn Guillory

West Brook

Makala Darden

West Brook

Jaila Francis

West Brook

Taylon Esprit

West Brook

Aryon Burton

West Brook

