GIRLS HOOPS: Atascocita's Matthews named District MVP, 21-6A All-District accolades released

It is awards season!
As area districts see their last playoff teams eliminated, it is then time to release the all-district accolades. District 21-6A released their teams for their girls' squads. Summer Creek made the deepest run of the four playoff teams reaching the Regional Semifinals.
Check out below who took home the top awards for the 2020-2021 season.
District 21-6A MVP: Blake Matthews- Atascocita
District 21-6A Defensive Player of the Year: Kaitlyn Duhon- Summer Creek
District 21-6A Newcomer of the Year: Simran Williams- North Shore
District 21-6A Coach of the Year: Veronica Johnson - Atascocita
2020-2021 District 21-6A First Team
|
Robin Whitehead
|
Atascocita
|
Kori Fenner
|
Atascocita
|
Natia Hagan
|
Humble
|
Omauria Jackson
|
Humble
|
Katelyn Tillis
|
Kingwood
|
Shalayne Morgan
|
North Shore
|
Atria Dumas
|
North Shore
|
Anah Murray
|
Summer Creek
|
Jacei Denley
|
West Brook
|
Indiyah Locke
|
West Brook
|
Paris Nixon
|
West Brook
2020-2021 District 21-6A Second Team
|
Alyssa White
|
Atascocita
|
Tamya Tennant
|
Atascocita
|
Layla Smith
|
Atascocita
|
Maya Clark
|
C E King
|
Lauryn Gentle
|
Humble
|
Amirra Parker
|
Humble
|
Kylie Nichols
|
Kingwood
|
Branasia Brazelton
|
North Shore
|
Jy'Nyla Kennedy
|
North Shore
|
Ebonie Sallie
|
North Shore
|
Alayia Francis
|
Summer Creek
|
Malikiya Thomas
|
Summer Creek
|
Madison Fontenot
|
West Brook
2020-2021 District 21-6A Honorable Mention
|
|
|
Aspen Edwards
|
Atascocita
|
Jaiden Higginbotham
|
Atascocita
|
Kelsie Lewis
|
C E King
|
Jaya Burton
|
C E King
|
Alexis Smith
|
C E King
|
Jazz'lin Galicia
|
C E King
|
Kalyn Cormier
|
C E King
|
Danaya Pope
|
Humble
|
Ariel Tinson
|
Humble
|
Alexandra Swift
|
Kingwood
|
Sienna Bryan
|
Kingwood
|
Anika Turner
|
Kingwood
|
Abigail Knigin
|
Kingwood
|
Caroline Kennedy
|
Kingwood
|
Micaela Gil
|
North Shore
|
Trinity Johnson
|
North Shore
|
Jayda Woods
|
Summer Creek
|
Mychal White
|
Summer Creek
|
Torran Deterrvile
|
Summer Creek
|
Mia Thomas
|
Summer Creek
|
Tianna Rhodes
|
Summer Creek
|
Angel Redmond
|
West Brook
|
LaTerra Satcher
|
West Brook
|
Ja'Kailyn Guillory
|
West Brook
|
Makala Darden
|
West Brook
|
Jaila Francis
|
West Brook
|
Taylon Esprit
|
West Brook
|
Aryon Burton
|
West Brook