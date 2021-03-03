49ºF

VYPE Live Lineup - Wednesday 3/3/21

VYPE Live Lineup - Wednesday 3/3/21

4:30PM - Softball: St. John's vs. St. John's XXIII

5PM - Boys Lacrosse: St. Stephen's vs. Hyde Park

5:30PM - Boys Soccer: Elgin vs. Cedar Creek

6:15PM - Baseball: St. John's vs. St. Thomas

6:30PM - Vandegrift Football Banquet

7PM - Lacrosse: Westwood vs. Vista Ridge

7:30PM - Boys Soccer: St. Stephen's vs. Celtic Cowboys

