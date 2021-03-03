VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ The Eagle Leader

KATIE CIMUSZ KNOWS HOW TO HANDLE PRESSURE.
"I remember freshman year coming in, I was nervous," she said. "I had to really step it up. Now that I am a senior it's like, wow, I've grown so much since then. I've become more confident and more focused on the game. I think that benefited me."
Her freshman campaign would be memorable… and historic.
Atascocita finished the season 35-7 overall and defeated New Braunfels Canyon for the Class 6A State Championship – the first in program history – and Cimusz played a monster role. The freshman averaged a third-best .415 at the plate and then led the Eagles with 48 RBIs, 16 doubles, and 11 home runs.
"I have my medal still hanging up in my room, so I see it every day," Cimusz said. "It's so crazy to think that that was four years ago. I feel like I really built off of that and became such a big person from it. And just to see the impact on the community.
"It was great to see everybody come together for one big goal and it meant a lot to a lot of people."
The next unforgettable moment for Cimusz would come on September 9, 2019. That was the day Cimusz verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns.
"It's just such a big community that they have there and to be a part of that is so amazing," Cimusz said. "It's really humbling that my family and friends are always there for me. But I know there is always someone better than me that I have to compete with to get that spot. It's just an amazing program and I'm so excited to be there."
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS
CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE