Hill Country Basketball Playoff Scoreboard - Regional Areas

High School Sports
Hill Country Basketball Playoff Scoreboard - Regional Areas

Tons of action across the #txhshoops landscape tonight. The girls are in the regional finals while the boys play in the regional semi-finals. Get caught up with the score below. The winner in the girls division advances to State and the winner of the boys games advance to the regional finals.

Full Area Regional Finals Scoreboard - Girls

Class 6A Region IV

Converse Judson 58, Reagan 52

State Semi-finals: Winner will face Cypress Creek (Game time and location, TBD)

Class 5A Region IV

Cedar Park 44, Georgetown 12

State Semi-finals: Winner will face Beaumont United (Game time and location, TBD)

Class 4A Region IV

Boerne 56, Fredericksburg 51

State Semi-finals: Winner will face Hardin-Jefferson (Game time and location, TBD)

...

Full Area Regional Semi-finals Scoreboard - Boys

Class 6A Region IV

San Antonio Clark 49, San Antonio Harlan 48

Westlake 62 O'Connor 58

Regional Final : San Antonio Clark vs Westlake (Game time and location, TBD)

Class 5A Region IV

McAllen 48, Georgetown 37

Leander Glenn 61, Victoria West 59

Regional Final : McAllen vs Leander Glenn (Game time and location, TBD)

Class 4A Region IV

Boerne 68, Port Isabel 58

Somerset 57, vs Stafford 51

Regional Final : Boerne vs Somerset (Game time and location, TBD)


