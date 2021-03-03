Hill Country Basketball Playoff Scoreboard - Regional Areas

Tons of action across the #txhshoops landscape tonight. The girls are in the regional finals while the boys play in the regional semi-finals. Get caught up with the score below. The winner in the girls division advances to State and the winner of the boys games advance to the regional finals.

Full Area Regional Finals Scoreboard - Girls

Class 6A Region IV

Converse Judson 58, Reagan 52

State Semi-finals: Winner will face Cypress Creek (Game time and location, TBD)

Class 5A Region IV



Cedar Park 44, Georgetown 12

State Semi-finals: Winner will face Beaumont United (Game time and location, TBD)

Class 4A Region IV



Boerne 56, Fredericksburg 51

State Semi-finals: Winner will face Hardin-Jefferson (Game time and location, TBD)

Full Area Regional Semi-finals Scoreboard - Boys

Class 6A Region IV

San Antonio Clark 49, San Antonio Harlan 48

Westlake 62 O'Connor 58



Regional Final : San Antonio Clark vs Westlake (Game time and location, TBD)

Westlake overcomes a 10 point 4th quarter deficit to defeat O’Connor to clinch as spot in the 6A Region IV Final. #GoChaps



6️⃣2️⃣ Westlake

5️⃣8️⃣ O’Connor pic.twitter.com/T7n2noKpOH — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) March 3, 2021

Class 5A Region IV



McAllen 48, Georgetown 37

Leander Glenn 61, Victoria West 59

Regional Final : McAllen vs Leander Glenn (Game time and location, TBD)

Class 4A Region IV



Boerne 68, Port Isabel 58

Somerset 57, vs Stafford 51

Regional Final : Boerne vs Somerset (Game time and location, TBD)

Regional Semi-Finals Champs!!!!!



Somerset Bulldogs Basketball defeats Stafford 57-51 to move on to the 5th round!



Regional Finals round Details TBA



ELITE 8!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/o7O2L8cDGZ — Somerset Bulldogs Athletics (@SomersetAth1) March 3, 2021



