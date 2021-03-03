Hill Country Basketball Playoff Scoreboard - Regional Areas

Tons of action across the #txhshoops landscape tonight. The girls are in the regional finals while the boys play in the regional semi-finals. Get caught up with the score below. The winner in the girls division advances to State and the winner of the boys games advance to the regional finals.
Full Area Regional Finals Scoreboard - Girls
Class 6A Region IV
Converse Judson 58, Reagan 52
State Semi-finals: Winner will face Cypress Creek (Game time and location, TBD)
Speechless. These kids do it again.— Judson Girls’ Basketball (@GirlsJudson) March 3, 2021
5 consecutive state appearances. Battle tested, battle proven. Not finished and on a mission. @waveyke is the 🐐: 33pts, 7stl, 15def@amiramarieee: 12pts, 8reb#UBUNTU #Round6 #StateBound #5TimeRegionalChamps 🏀🚀 pic.twitter.com/akgngh3dKx
Class 5A Region IV
Cedar Park 44, Georgetown 12
State Semi-finals: Winner will face Beaumont United (Game time and location, TBD)
Cedar Park takes down #5 Georgetown 44-12 to win the Regional Championship! CP will face Beaumont United in the State Semifinals! #WinAsOne #SevenPtTwo #SchoolHistory @Tabchoops @AustinTGCA @TXHSGBB @FlxAtx @varsity_news @ACH_GBB @HillCountryNws @atx_hoops pic.twitter.com/Du0yomOWhT— CPGBB (@CPLadyWolves) March 3, 2021
Class 4A Region IV
Boerne 56, Fredericksburg 51
State Semi-finals: Winner will face Hardin-Jefferson (Game time and location, TBD)
REGION IV CHAMPS!!! @BoerneISD @LeechStan @gohoundsgo_gabc pic.twitter.com/hsJl4B8BWE— Boerne High School (@Boernehs) March 3, 2021
...
Full Area Regional Semi-finals Scoreboard - Boys
Class 6A Region IV
San Antonio Clark 49, San Antonio Harlan 48
Westlake 62 O'Connor 58
Regional Final : San Antonio Clark vs Westlake (Game time and location, TBD)
Westlake overcomes a 10 point 4th quarter deficit to defeat O’Connor to clinch as spot in the 6A Region IV Final. #GoChaps— WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) March 3, 2021
6️⃣2️⃣ Westlake
5️⃣8️⃣ O’Connor pic.twitter.com/T7n2noKpOH
Class 5A Region IV
McAllen 48, Georgetown 37
Leander Glenn 61, Victoria West 59
Regional Final : McAllen vs Leander Glenn (Game time and location, TBD)
Class 4A Region IV
Boerne 68, Port Isabel 58
Somerset 57, vs Stafford 51
Regional Final : Boerne vs Somerset (Game time and location, TBD)
Regional Semi-Finals Champs!!!!!— Somerset Bulldogs Athletics (@SomersetAth1) March 3, 2021
Somerset Bulldogs Basketball defeats Stafford 57-51 to move on to the 5th round!
Regional Finals round Details TBA
ELITE 8!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/o7O2L8cDGZ