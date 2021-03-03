DFW Boys Hoops: Regional Finals

Don't look now, but the boys basketball season is in its final stretch. We've got a total of three rounds of basketball left, starting with the Regional Finals then onto the State Semifinals and State Finals.

Like the football season, an assertive and collective effort has been made to get us to this point to be able to get through it all.

And like football, there are a number of opportunities for the DFW to claim championships from 6A all the way down to 1A. Interestingly enough, we've got an all 7-6A and an all 11-6A matchup, respectively; another in-district Regional Final from 12-5A; 8-5A has a representative left and it's not the typical Mansfield team; and Dallas ISD is showing strong still in 5A and 4A.

6A

Region I

W7 Richardson (25-1) vs. T7 Dallas Jesuit (21-6) - 7 p.m. Friday @ Loos Field House (Dallas)



Region II

W11 Waxahachie (20-2) vs. R11 Duncanville (26-1) - 7 p.m. Friday @ Waxahachie HS (Waxahachie)



5A

Region I

W3 Amarillo (23-3) vs. R8 Mansfield Summit (24-4) - TBD



Region II

W12 Lancaster (26-4) vs. R12 Dallas Kimball (16-10) - TBD



4A

Region I

W7 Argyle (27-1) vs. W2 Seminole (23-6) - TBD



Region II

W12 Dallas Carter (26-1) vs. W10 Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (24-5) - TBD



3A



Region I

W8 Brock (28-3) vs. W2 Shallowater (23-3) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Junell Center (San Angelo)



1A



Region III

W22 Slidell (27-3) vs. W21 Graford (23-2) - TBD