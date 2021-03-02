VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview: A Year to Remember

INSIDE THE HALLOWED WALLS OF FENWAY PARK THERE ARE THOUSANDS OF NAMES WRITTEN ONTO PESKY POLE.

Caedmon Parker is one of them. "There were a lot more names than I was expecting," Parker said. "It was cool to be a part of the traditions there."

The Woodlands Christian Academy right-handed pitcher traveled to Boston for New Balance's The Future Stars Series in September.

Parker was slated to pitch the third inning. Then the gate opened.

"It just felt like the games you watch on TV or MLB: The Show. They open the bullpen gate and you jog out onto the field," he said. "It just felt like I was in a dream. I wasn't even looking at the mound, I was looking at everything as I was jogging. It was awesome."

While Parker was running across the green grass of Fenway, back in Houston at TWCA, they were streaming the game in the auditorium.

The school watched as Parker pitched.

"After the game I was checking my phone and people were sending me texts with video of me pitching on the TV. It is saved on my phone. I look at it often just to be grateful for that experience. It was insane."

Even though a lot of things were shuttered this year due to COVID-19, Parker remained plenty busy.

He pitched in the Baseball Factory Under Armour All American game, the Area Code Games in Los Angeles, the Future Stars Series in Boston and a plethora of Perfect Game and WWBA events.

"The summer was pretty crazy," Parker said.

Along with appearing in events all over the country, Parker also finalized another decision.

In November, Parker signed with TCU, which is a place that is close to his heart. He grew up at TCU while his father attended seminary there.

"We went to so many baseball, football and basketball games," Parker said. "I still remember [my fourth] birthday party and throwing that first pitch. Ever since baseball became a big part of my life, it's been a dream of mine to recreate that picture by actually playing on the team."

