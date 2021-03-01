VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview: Private School No. 4 The Woodlands Christian Academy

Coach Brett Cleveland and his crew move up a level in TAPPS due to enrollment. The competition will be tougher but the Warriors of TWCA have some elite talent.

Let's start on the mound. Dual-sport athlete Caedmon Parker is one of the best pitchers in the nation as an Under Armour and Perfect Game All-American. Parker is a TCU-signee with a 90-plus fastball and a great mix of pitches. He's a bulldog on the mound. Austin Boyd is his senior battery-mate, who can also swing it at the plate.

Marshall Hale is versatile at the corner infield positions while Carson Queck will lead the outfield. Queck is a Kansas State-commit as a junior and is lethal at the plate. The Warriors will see Lutheran South, Second Baptist, and Emery/Weiner on a nightly basis in district play.

