Softball Spotlight: Madison McClarity

Returning to play after a halted season can't be an easy feat for any athlete. With the start of the season, there are bound to be new goals, new challenges, and a new chance at chasing a state title. I caught up with Sachse junior Madison McClarity to see how she's ready to take on the season ahead with Sachse, a team McClarity says shouldn't be overlooked.

What are your goals this season?

My goals for the 2021 season are to do my best no matter where I'm at on the field. I want to do everything I can to help my pitcher and team win. That also includes hitting and consistently getting on base so we can score runs. I want to grow as a defensive player and get comfortable as the leader of the infield at the shortstop position. Basically, I want to be able to do anything I can to contribute and help our team get closer to a winning season.

What does a successful season look like to you?

Ad

A successful season for me is going out there as a team and putting our best efforts into every play. Wins and losses will come but I'd rather lose giving our all than win not even trying. We made the playoffs my freshman year and got put out in the first round. The COVID season took our chance at redemption away. This season we want to make the playoffs and make a deep run to show that Sachse is a team to not overlook.

What one piece of advice stays with you as you play?

One piece of advice that sticks with me is that mistakes are going to happen and when they do you don't dwell on them. You wash it and focus on the next play or at-bat. One play or one mistake does not define a player. A player is defined not by how many times they get knocked down, but how many times they get back up.

What piece of advice would you give underclassmen joining the team?

Ad

One piece of advice that I would give underclassmen joining our team is that high school is meant to be fun! Don't get down on yourself if you don't make that play or didn't get that hit. It also may take some time to earn the amount of playing time you want. Players have to keep working and be excellent teammates because it's a long season. You have time to adjust to the new environment and become the player that you aspire to be.

What has been your favorite memory playing for the team so far?

My favorite memory so far as a Sachse Mustang came during my freshman year when I hit a home run in a rivalry game against Wylie. When you play travel ball, most of the time, it's just family and teammates cheering you on, but this time it was my team and a crowd much larger than I was used to playing in front of. The feeling was so electric. I will never forget it.

Madison McClarity in the batters box for Sachse.

Ad

Before the season was cut short, McClarity posted a .531 batting average with six home runs, and 33 runs batted in. So far this season, McClarity has tallied three home runs and 13 runs batted in with a .705 batting average.