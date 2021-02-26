VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 2/26/21

VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 2/26/21Vype LiveVypePublished: February 25, 2021, 9:25 pmTags: High School SportsVYPE Live Lineup - Friday 2/26/21 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)12PM - Baseball: St. Johns vs. Second Baptist4PM - Track & Field: Episcopal Houston - Dick Phillips Relays4:30PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Leander5PM - Girls Lacrosse: St. Andrews vs. ESD5PM - Baseball: St. Johns vs. Sam Houston5:30PM - Boys Soccer: Elgin vs. Manor6PM - TAPPS 5A Bi-district Girls Basketball: St. Michael's vs. CC John Paul7PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Cedar Park7:45 PM - Boys Soccer: Lockhart vs. McCallumCopyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved