VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 2/26/21

High School Sports
12PM - Baseball: St. Johns vs. Second Baptist

4PM - Track & Field: Episcopal Houston - Dick Phillips Relays

4:30PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Leander

5PM - Girls Lacrosse: St. Andrews vs. ESD

5PM - Baseball: St. Johns vs. Sam Houston

5:30PM - Boys Soccer: Elgin vs. Manor

6PM - TAPPS 5A Bi-district Girls Basketball: St. Michael's vs. CC John Paul

7PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Cedar Park

7:45 PM - Boys Soccer: Lockhart vs. McCallum

