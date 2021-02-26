VYPE 2021 Softball Preview: Private School No. 1 St. Agnes Academy

Billy Hicks enters year two leading the

Tigers

and should be excited about his team. With nine starters back from a year ago, including senior 3B/OF Ashley Burns (Trinidad State JC), the Tigers should be definite contenders again.

Outfielder Ryann Moos (.366) and SS/C Callie Young (.356), who was second-team, all-state in 2019, are two other top seniors back. Junior outfielder Sadie Niermeyer was a part of that 2019 title team and named to the state all-tournament squad. Peyton Rohrig (.294) is also a junior and a two-year starter for the Tigers behind the plate and at third.

This team will have to have "stronger pitching performances and consistent play on offense and defense" in 2021 according to Hicks.

