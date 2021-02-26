Grant Klatt has a record-breaking junior season in the pool for FBCA

HOUSTON - In the summer of 2010, Grant Klatt's swimming career began with his neighborhood summer swim team.



At first, it was just something Klatt could do as a social activity but then his swim skills improved each and every summer. In his fourth summer, he came close to making the summer league All-Stars. But close wouldn't be good enough.

Just like that the competitive fire inside Klatt was lit and hasn't gone out since.

"Over the past eight years of competitive swim, here and one year in Trinidad, W.I., my passion for swimming has grown tremendously," Klatt said. "My goal is to swim for a Division I college; I am currently in the recruiting process."

As Klatt got older, he started swimming for Fort Bend Christian Academy in the sixth grade.

Ever since then, Klatt has swum for the Eagles of FBCA and now Coach Carl Thomas at the high school level. Outside of school, he swims for Houston Bridge Bats Swim Club for coach Dirk Marshall.

Since hitting the high school level, the success for Klatt has been there and he continues to get better. Not just better, but state-record-breaking good.

At the TAPPS Swimming State Championships on February 9, Klatt was a part of the fourth-place 200-yard medley relay, the 400-yard free relay teams, and then took gold and subsequently smashed a pair of state records in the 100-yard butterfly (49.37) and 200-yard individual medley (1:51.15).

"It was a lot of fun and very exciting!," Klatt said. "My goal for the meet was to break the state records and I did! I swam all best times and set new records. I was stoked to find out that I had broken the state record in both of my individual events!! That was my goal…and I did it! I can't wait for next year!"

That's what is crazy, is Klatt will have another chance to break his very own state records next year in 2022 as a senior for Fort Bend Christian Academy. He could also potentially win his fourth-straight 100-yard butterfly state championship.

"I am very proud to represent FBCA," Klatt said. "I currently hold all of the school swimming records and on top of that, to add two state records is an awesome feeling, a feeling of great accomplishment and pride.

"Swimming is a great sport. I hope to leave an impact on the swim program at FBCA and to inspire others to swim on the team."