DFW Girls Hoops: Regional Semis

We're now nearing the finish line in the Texas high school basketball season. The girls playoffs are into the fourth round with three more rounds after that.

There were a number of great games played in the Regional Quarterfinals and as team move on, the games just get that much better.

Here are the matchups in the Regional Semifinals featuring teams from the our area.



6A

Region I

W4 Keller (24-6) vs. W8 South Grand Prairie (23-2) - TBD

R4 Southlake Carroll (23-6) vs. W6 Plano East (20-3) - TBD

Region II

W11 DeSoto (24-2) vs. Langham Creek (22-2) - TBD

R11 Duncanville (27-2) vs. Klein Oak (17-9) - TBD



5A

Region I

W4 Lubbock Cooper (26-3) vs. W8 Mansfield Legacy (29-1) - 5:30 p.m. Friday @ Mabee Complex (Abilene)



Region II

T9 Frisco Liberty (19-8) vs. R13 North Forney (20-6) - 7 p.m. Friday @ Naaman Forest HS (Garland)

W10 Wylie East (27-3) vs. W14 Red Oak (24-5) - 6:30 p.m. Friday @ Flower Mound HS (Flower Mound)



4A

Region II

W11 Midlothian Heritage (23-5) vs. W15 Gilmer (24-2) - TBD

R12 Dallas Pinkston (25-5) vs. W14 Brownsboro (26-1) - TBD



3A

Region II

W10 Ponder (27-3) vs. W13 Winnsboro (29-2)