DFW Girls Hoops: Regional Semis

We're now nearing the finish line in the Texas high school basketball season. The girls playoffs are into the fourth round with three more rounds after that.
There were a number of great games played in the Regional Quarterfinals and as team move on, the games just get that much better.
Here are the matchups in the Regional Semifinals featuring teams from the our area.
6A
Region I
W4 Keller (24-6) vs. W8 South Grand Prairie (23-2) - TBD
R4 Southlake Carroll (23-6) vs. W6 Plano East (20-3) - TBD
Region II
W11 DeSoto (24-2) vs. Langham Creek (22-2) - TBD
R11 Duncanville (27-2) vs. Klein Oak (17-9) - TBD
5A
Region I
W4 Lubbock Cooper (26-3) vs. W8 Mansfield Legacy (29-1) - 5:30 p.m. Friday @ Mabee Complex (Abilene)
Region II
T9 Frisco Liberty (19-8) vs. R13 North Forney (20-6) - 7 p.m. Friday @ Naaman Forest HS (Garland)
W10 Wylie East (27-3) vs. W14 Red Oak (24-5) - 6:30 p.m. Friday @ Flower Mound HS (Flower Mound)
4A
Region II
W11 Midlothian Heritage (23-5) vs. W15 Gilmer (24-2) - TBD
R12 Dallas Pinkston (25-5) vs. W14 Brownsboro (26-1) - TBD
3A
Region II
W10 Ponder (27-3) vs. W13 Winnsboro (29-2)