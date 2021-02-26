DFW Boys Hoops: Regional Quarters

Like the girls playoffs, the boys brackets are quickly approaching the end. Most Area Round games have been played and now we look to the Regional Quarterfinals.

By this point in the season, no team has any secrets. It's all about execution and making the plays necessary to win.

Here are the Regional Quarterfinal games for the DFW teams.



6A

Region I

W4 Byron Nelson (20-3) vs. W3 North Crowley (28-1) - TBD

W8 South Grand Prairie (21-0) vs. W7 Richardson (23-1) - TBD

R7 Richardson Lake Highlands (19-7) vs. T7 Dallas Jesuit (19-6) - TBD

Region II

W12 Killeen Ellison (27-2) vs. W11 Waxahachie (18-2) - TBD

R11 Duncanville (24-1) vs. T11 Mansfield (20-4) - TBD



5A

Region I

W8 Mansfield Timberview (21-3) vs. W7 Fort Worth Wyatt (21-5) - TBD

T8 Mansfield Legacy (20-4) vs. R8 Mansfield Summit (22-4) - TBD



Region II

W12 Lancaster (24-4) vs. W11 Carrollton Smith (22-5) - TBD

T12 Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-4) vs. R12 Dallas Kimball (13-10) - TBD

W14 Midlothian (22-5) vs. W13 Highland Park (19-4) - TBD



4A

Region I

W8 Fort Worth Young Men's Leadership Academy (19-3) vs. W7 Argyle (25-1) - TBD

R7 Decatur (24-6) vs. R8 Fort Worth Dunbar (12-9) - TBD



Region II

W12 Dallas Carter (24-1) vs. F12 Dallas Pinkston (13-13) - 1 p.m. Saturday @ Skyline HS (Dallas)

W10 Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (22-5) vs. W9 Van Alstyne (20-8) - 3 p.m. Friday @ TBD

W13 Kaufman vs. TBD



3A

Region I

W8 Brock 47 (26-3) vs. W7 Wichita Falls City View (22-3) - 6 p.m. Friday @ TBD