DFW Boys Hoops: Regional Quarters

Like the girls playoffs, the boys brackets are quickly approaching the end. Most Area Round games have been played and now we look to the Regional Quarterfinals.
By this point in the season, no team has any secrets. It's all about execution and making the plays necessary to win.
Here are the Regional Quarterfinal games for the DFW teams.
6A
Region I
W4 Byron Nelson (20-3) vs. W3 North Crowley (28-1) - TBD
W8 South Grand Prairie (21-0) vs. W7 Richardson (23-1) - TBD
R7 Richardson Lake Highlands (19-7) vs. T7 Dallas Jesuit (19-6) - TBD
Region II
W12 Killeen Ellison (27-2) vs. W11 Waxahachie (18-2) - TBD
R11 Duncanville (24-1) vs. T11 Mansfield (20-4) - TBD
5A
Region I
W8 Mansfield Timberview (21-3) vs. W7 Fort Worth Wyatt (21-5) - TBD
T8 Mansfield Legacy (20-4) vs. R8 Mansfield Summit (22-4) - TBD
Region II
W12 Lancaster (24-4) vs. W11 Carrollton Smith (22-5) - TBD
T12 Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-4) vs. R12 Dallas Kimball (13-10) - TBD
W14 Midlothian (22-5) vs. W13 Highland Park (19-4) - TBD
4A
Region I
W8 Fort Worth Young Men's Leadership Academy (19-3) vs. W7 Argyle (25-1) - TBD
R7 Decatur (24-6) vs. R8 Fort Worth Dunbar (12-9) - TBD
Region II
W12 Dallas Carter (24-1) vs. F12 Dallas Pinkston (13-13) - 1 p.m. Saturday @ Skyline HS (Dallas)
W10 Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (22-5) vs. W9 Van Alstyne (20-8) - 3 p.m. Friday @ TBD
W13 Kaufman vs. TBD
3A
Region I
W8 Brock 47 (26-3) vs. W7 Wichita Falls City View (22-3) - 6 p.m. Friday @ TBD