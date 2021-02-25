VYPE 2021 Softball Preview: Private School No. 5 Fort Bend Christian Academy

Kelly Carroll may have been one of the more disappointed coaches in Houston last year. Her team was loaded with talent. Now, as they head into 2021, Carroll returns just three starters from the 2020 team.

Katie Dillon (St. Edwards University) will play catcher and outfield for the Eagles and will be penciled in as the leadoff batter. She is the vocal leader of the team. Sarah Stubbs brings power, while Grace and Hope Payton can play all over the field. The twins can play second base, catcher, outfield, and even first base.

A new addition to FBCA this year is Oklahoma-commit Avery Hodge, who comes in from Tompkins. Hodge brings a big bat as a lefty and has deceptive speed.

Also, watch out for pitcher Reagan Heflin in the circle and freshmen Jaelynn Lee (OF/1B) and Hadley Hodge (2B/SS/OF/C). With this team, Carroll knows they will have a lot of speed to play with on the basepaths.

