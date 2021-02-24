VYPE releases 2021 Baseball/Softball Cover featuring seven athletes

For the 13th time in the history of VYPE Media, the Baseball/Softball Preview is here!

On Wednesday, VYPE revealed the cover of the 13th edition of the publication, which featured seven baseball and softball stars from the Greater Houston Area.

2021 MLB Draft prospects Izaac Pacheco (Friendswood/Texas A&M) and Caedmon Parker (The Woodlands Christian Academy/TCU) were picked for the cover. Pacheco is considered a first-round lock in the June draft, while Parker is among the Top 100 prospects, according to MLB.com.

A pair of 2022 MLB prospects also made the cover in dual-sport phenom Conner Weigman (Bridgeland/Texas A&M) and Jace LaViollete (Tompkins/LSU). Weigman just recently verbally committed to play football and baseball at Texas A&M.

For softball, No.4-ranked prospect Sophia Simpson (Barbers Hill/Texas), No.5 Turyia Coleman (C.E. King/Oklahoma) and No. 12 Katie Cimusz (Atascocita/Texas) were all chosen for the cover.

What an amazing group of players to grace the 2021 VYPE Baseball/Softball Preview Magazine.