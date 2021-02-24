VYPE HYPE: Memorial's Goodwin a Star in Waiting

Chase Goodwin is emerging as one to watch in Houston for the Class of 2023.

Why?

Well, for starters he's a 6-foot-3, 185-pound prototypical quarterback at the high school level -- big arm, athletic and tremendous size which continues to grow.

What you can't measure is work ethic and football IQ.

The Memorial sophomore stays on the grind in the weight room on the field and in the classroom. Goodwin goes the extra mile, honing his skills with QB coach Mike Quinn outside of school.

In the classroom, he's currently the No. 1 student at Memorial High School.

The VYPE HYPE team had the opportunity to see this up-and-comer and get a feel for what Memorial has to look forward to.