The last time there was a full season played, Houston dominated in all three classifications. In 2019, H-Town brought home the Class 6A, 5A, and 4A State Championships.
Now, can they mirror that success in 2021? Houston has the talent.
Here are the 2021 VYPE Houston Preseason Public School Softball Rankings!
1) Santa Fe Indians
2) Oak Ridge War Eagles
3) Barbers Hill Eagles
4) Alvin Yellowjackets
5) Klein Collins Tigers
6) Deer Park Deer
7) Lake Creek Lions
8) Atascocita Eagles
9) Ridge Point Panthers
10) Bridgeland Bears
11) Dickinson Gators
12) Cypress Creek Cougars
13) Crosby Cougars
14) The Woodlands Highlanders
15) Katy Tigers
16) Cypress Ranch Mustangs
17) Huffman Falcons
18) Pearland Dawson Eagles
19) Clear Springs Chargers
20) Spring Lions
Others to Watch: Friendswood, Splendora, Angleton, Brazoswood, Channelview, Dekaney, Dobie, Elkins, Fulshear, Grand Oaks, Kingwood Park, Magnolia, Memorial, Pearland, Shadow Creek, Summer Creek, Texas City, Tompkins, Waller