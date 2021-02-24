(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The last time there was a full season played, Houston dominated in all three classifications. In 2019, H-Town brought home the Class 6A, 5A, and 4A State Championships.

Now, can they mirror that success in 2021? Houston has the talent.

Here are the 2021 VYPE Houston Preseason Public School Softball Rankings!

1) Santa Fe Indians

2) Oak Ridge War Eagles

3) Barbers Hill Eagles

4) Alvin Yellowjackets

5) Klein Collins Tigers

6) Deer Park Deer

7) Lake Creek Lions

8) Atascocita Eagles

9) Ridge Point Panthers

10) Bridgeland Bears

11) Dickinson Gators

12) Cypress Creek Cougars

13) Crosby Cougars

14) The Woodlands Highlanders

15) Katy Tigers

16) Cypress Ranch Mustangs

17) Huffman Falcons

18) Pearland Dawson Eagles

19) Clear Springs Chargers

20) Spring Lions



Others to Watch: Friendswood, Splendora, Angleton, Brazoswood, Channelview, Dekaney, Dobie, Elkins, Fulshear, Grand Oaks, Kingwood Park, Magnolia, Memorial, Pearland, Shadow Creek, Summer Creek, Texas City, Tompkins, Waller

